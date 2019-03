How They Do It– New Zealand Jews ‘Sickened, Devastated’ By Deadly Mosque Shootings

ed note–keep in mind that the fever of anti-Islamic hysteria was introduced by Judea, Inc into the Western intellectual bloodstream through the UNCONTESTED control of the Western media by Jewish interests as the necessary ingredient in setting the world on fire in what Judea, Inc longingly refers to as the ‘clash of civilizations’ between the Christian West and Islamic East, and that this inferno has been kept burning with the willful assistance of those useful idiots in the ‘white nationalist’ movement who–despite being warned years in advance that they would be the ones left holding the bag when the blame game began, nevertheless–jumped onboard the anti-Islamic bandwagon which organized Jewish interests constructed for them, thus offering the Jews the platform for the kinds of very Jramatic displays of faux compassion for the Islamic community in exculpating and acquitting themselves for having ignited this inferno from the beginning.

As we wade through the river of crocodile tears being shed by these ‘Jews of conscience’ over this heinous act of Judaic-inspired mass murder of innocent Muslims, please consider that in just a few days from right now, in every corner of the world, Jews–including those very LOUDLY and JRAMATICALLY crying a river of tears over what just took place in New Zealand–will put aside those tears and will replace them with their yearly celebration of Purim, filled with drunken revelry and the eating of pastries made to resemble the body parts of the 75,000 Persians which Jews believe their ancestors slaughtered, as well as the not-so-coincidental timing of this massacre to the one that took place 25 years ago by the insane Judaic mass murderer Baruch Goldstein who went into a mosque in the West Bank and machine-gunned to death 29 innocent Muslims on Purim.

Today, Goldstein is championed by the Jews of Israel as a hero and as a Jewish saint for what he did.

The Jewish Daily Forward

Jewish groups from New Zealand and beyond expressed their horror at the slaying of at least 49 people at two mosques in Christchurch Friday.

The New Zealand Jewish Council is ”sickened and devastated” by the attacks, in which at least one armed individual killed dozens of people by shooting them at close distance with a semi-automatic rifle. Footage of the carnage, which the killer filmed and streamed live, shows victims huddling and moaning as the killer fires into the crowd.

“We offer our full assistance and support to the Muslim community and stand united with it against the scourge of terrorism and racism, which we must do all we can to banish from New Zealand,” Stephen Goodman, the president of The New Zealand Jewish Council told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder expressed “horror and revulsion” at the attacks. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims, and to the people of New Zealand. We must redouble efforts to combat hatred and division in our societies, from wherever it emanates,” he wrote in a statement.

A man in his late twenties was charged with murder in connection with the shootings.

Two other men and one woman are in custody.

Police also found multiple explosive devices in a car belonging to one of the suspects, the BBC reported.

The attack, which came around the time people were attending the mosques for Friday prayers, was the deadliest in the nation’s history.