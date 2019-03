Lest We Forget–The Collapse of Lehman Brothers Banking House as 9/11 Redux and ‘do-over’

ed note–sadly, (tragically, in fact) as much attention as has been paid to the Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks in NY on 9/11/2001, little (if any) attention (this website being almost the lone exception) has been paid to the Israeli-engineered attacks on the US Financial system 7 years later in mid-September of 2008 in the attempt at destroying ENTIRELY the US Economy as a precursor to announcing that Iran, Russia (or both) brought it about in seducing the American people into ‘refinancing’ the mortgage they took out 7 years earlier known as the ‘war on terror’ and using as the collateral for that mortgage their tax money, political freedoms, and the blood of their children.

Equally distressing is that fact that out of all the millions of words written about the phenomenon of Trump’s presidency and what has been the OVERT attempt on the part of the same NeoCon crime syndicate that brought about both 9/11 events in 2001 and in 2008 that very little discussion, if any (again, this website being as far as we know the only one) has taken place concerning the personal losses that Trump incurred as a result of what was deliberately done to the US Economy in mid-September 2008 by the Neocons out to start WWIII and how this must have played a large part in his decision to seek and achieve the Presidency in the 2016 elections.