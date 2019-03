9/11 Redux– California Attorney General considering criminal probe of Sen. Chuck Schumer over his role in crash of mega-bank IndyMac

ed note–for those a lil’ late the party, let us bring you up to speed.

It is and has been for several years our contention that below the surface is an apocalyptic gang war taking place between 2 entities, Judea, Inc and Trump, Inc over the direction in which the person and political machinery of Donald J. Trump, president of the United States, intends to take what shreds of America remain vis a vis an entire list of issues, which include–

1. Bringing to an end America’s involvement in the ‘clash of civilizations’ that began with the Israeli/NeoCon engineered terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001

2. Bringing an end to the source of all the turmoil that has been taking place in the Middle East–the Israeli/Palestinian issue–that has now dragged America into a suicide pact in favor of Judea, Inc

and–

3. The fact that indeed what had been believed to be an unconquerable force in American politics–the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, otherwise known as AIPAC–suffered a humiliating defeat in 2016 when the candidate of choice for furthering Israel’s interests, Hillary Rodham Clinton–lost to NY real estate tycoon Donald J. Trump and that this victory on Trump’s part probably did indeed take place as a result of Russian help in the form of a well-organized social media campaign.

As the reader will see from this story, the cascade of economic dominoes that almost completely destroyed the entire banking system of the United States began with a leaked memo from none other than Sen. Chuck Schumer who maintains not only very close ties to Israel, but more importantly, to Benjamin Netanyahu and to the entire NeoCon apparatus operating as a 5th column/nest of spies within the political structure of the United States and has as its sole MO the embroiling of America in a series of apocalyptic wars against the entirety of the Islamic world for Israel’s benefit, war which Trump has stated unequivocally that he intends to end.

California’s attorney general is considering a request by former employees of IndyMac Bancorp Inc to investigate whether a New York senator triggered the bank’s collapse by releasing confidential information.

At issue is a much-publicized letter that Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, sent in June to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and Office of Thrift Supervision (OTS) questioning the company’s ability to survive.

The FDIC took control of IndyMac on July 11 after depositors withdrew more than $1.3 billion over 11 days. It was the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. At the time, OTS Director John Reich blamed Schumer’s letter for causing the run on the bank.

In a letter to Attorney General Jerry Brown last week, 51 former IndyMac workers wrote: “From the day (Schumer’s) letter was made public on June 26 until the closure of the bank, a run on the bank took place and the failure became inevitable.”

Brown’s spokeswoman Christine Gasparac said on Wednesday that his office was reviewing the letter and that a decision on whether to act on it could be made as early as next week.

IndyMac is based in Pasadena, California.

After IndyMac’s collapse, Schumer accused the OTS of allowing IndyMac’s lending practices to slip. IndyMac specialized in a type of mortgage that often required minimal documents from borrowers.

Copies of the employee letter were distributed to the press by CRC Public Relations whose clients include the National Republican Congressional Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee.

CRC, based in Alexandria, Virginia, was also linked to a company that published a book questioning 2004 Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry’s Vietnam service on a swift boat.

Schumer spokesman Brian Fallon questioned the motivation behind the letter.

“It certainly raises eyebrows that the firm promoting this letter is the same outfit that fueled the Swift Boat attacks and does work for the RNC,” Fallon said.

Schumer chairs the Joint Economic Committee, which has members from the Senate and House of Representatives.

Schumer and other senior Democrats, such as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Christopher Dodd, have been highly critical of Republicans and the Bush White House for not doing enough to help distressed homeowners.

When Congress returns next month, the banking committee is expected to hold a hearing to examine IndyMac’s failure.