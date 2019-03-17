Lest We Forget–Israel and the ‘Exodus’ Of America’s Wealth

ed note–reposted in light of the new ‘case investigation’ that has been opened up here in trying to come to rational terms with what is an obvious (to everyone except the willingly blind or irretrievably stupid) gang war taking place at present between 2 enormous monsters–Judea, Inc and Trump, Inc over who gets the final say in terms of what America is to be and how America is to be used in world affairs.

Please pay close attention to the section in the piece detailing/discussing the trip made by GWB to Israel in the waning days of his administration and the obvious coded threats of doom for the United States made to him by a delegation of ultra right wing rabbis who met Bush ON THE TARMAC at Ben Gurion airport.

In particular, keep in mind the following–

‘You certainly know what the God of Israel did to Egypt…’

The story of Egypt in the OT is the story of economic collapse as outlined in the book of Exodus, to wit–

‘Every Israelite woman will ask for articles of silver and gold and fine clothing from her Egyptian neighbors and from the foreign women in their houses. You will dress your sons and daughters with these, stripping the Egyptians of their wealth.’

Also pay close attention to those expectations that the rabbis had vis a vis Bush and the manner in which the American military was to be used for Israel’s sustenance and support–

‘Do you imagine you can escape from the struggles in Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon?’

The obvious intimation being war.

So the theory goes as follows–

The right-wing element in Israel assumed that McCain was going to take over the helm come January 2009 and they knew what McCain was made of in terms of his willingness to wage war on Israel’s behalf. So, the PLAN was to have everything crash while Bush was still in office in what was an economic ‘9/11 redux/re-do’ and with it, all the inevitable disruption and upheaval taking place from sea to shining sea.

Once the inevitable psychology of things reached fevered pitch and panic in America, the next (planned) phase was the effortless indictment/trial/conviction process pointing to Iran, Russia or both as the guilty parties responsible for the crash, resulting in Bush ordering the embryonic stages of military ops against both those countries that, come January 2008, would then have gone full throttle under an obviously-insane John McCain, POTUS.

For the record, please note the very OBVIOUS (to everyone except the willingly blind or irretrievably stupid) acrimonious relationship that exists between DJT, POTUS and Sen. Chuck Schumer, and no, it isn’t just because of Trump’s proposed/planned-for ‘border wall’.