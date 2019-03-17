«
Lest We Forget–Israel and the ‘Exodus’ Of America’s Wealth


jewishgangster

ed note–reposted in light of the new ‘case investigation’ that has been opened up here in trying to come to rational terms with what is an obvious (to everyone except the willingly blind or irretrievably stupid) gang war taking place at present between 2 enormous monsters–Judea, Inc and Trump, Inc over who gets the final say in terms of what America is to be and how America is to be used in world affairs.

Please pay close attention to the section in the piece detailing/discussing the trip made by GWB to Israel in the waning days of his administration and the obvious coded threats of doom for the United States made to him by a delegation of ultra right wing rabbis who met Bush ON THE TARMAC at Ben Gurion airport.

In particular, keep in mind the following–

‘You certainly know what the God of Israel did to Egypt…’

The story of Egypt in the OT is the story of economic collapse as outlined in the book of Exodus, to wit–

‘Every Israelite woman will ask for articles of silver and gold and fine clothing from her Egyptian neighbors and from the foreign women in their houses. You will dress your sons and daughters with these, stripping the Egyptians of their wealth.’

Also pay close attention to those expectations that the rabbis had vis a vis Bush and the manner in which the American military was to be used for Israel’s sustenance and support–

‘Do you imagine you can escape from the struggles in Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon?’

The obvious intimation being war.

So the theory goes as follows–

The right-wing element in Israel assumed that McCain was going to take over the helm come January 2009 and they knew what McCain was made of in terms of his willingness to wage war on Israel’s behalf. So, the PLAN was to have everything crash while Bush was still in office in what was an economic ‘9/11 redux/re-do’ and with it, all the inevitable disruption and upheaval taking place from sea to shining sea.

Once the inevitable psychology of things reached fevered pitch and panic in America, the next (planned) phase was the effortless indictment/trial/conviction process pointing to Iran, Russia or both as the guilty parties responsible for the crash, resulting in Bush ordering the embryonic stages of military ops against both those countries that, come January 2008, would then have gone full throttle under an obviously-insane John McCain, POTUS.

Now, as we have recently learned, Trump took a rather large hit as a result of the mid-September 2008 financial shenanigans taking place.

Of particular interest in this is the fact that the meltdown began–SURPRISE, SURPRISE–when a certain Sen. Chuck Schumer leaked a confidential memo concerning the distressed condition of one of the biggest banks in America, IndyMac Bancorp, that–once made public–resulted in public panic and a run on that bank that then resulted in a long line of financial dominos falling that crested on or about 9/11/2008 between the hours of 9 and 11 am (same basic time frame of the terrorist attacks taking place 7 years earlier) with the emptying of the US Money Market accounts that saw $550 BILLION evaporate within the span of a mere 2 hours.

For the record, please note the very OBVIOUS (to everyone except the willingly blind or irretrievably stupid) acrimonious relationship that exists between DJT, POTUS and Sen. Chuck Schumer, and no, it isn’t just because of Trump’s proposed/planned-for ‘border wall’.

Trump–and, it must be assumed, many of his partnered investors–lost a considerable amount of their personal holdings in what was Israel’s intended ‘Economic 9/11’ in order to get the ‘war on terror’ back on track and now, Trump, Inc is determined to make those responsible pay for what they did, which includes his much-discussed ‘peace deal’ that will put an end to the entire ‘Greater Israel’ project which Judea, Inc has been planning now for 4,000+ years.

continue reading

