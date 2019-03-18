How they do it– ‘Amalek must be annihilated for world peace’

The mitzvah to annihilate Amalek is also moral and logical – to deter the wicked. May the mitzvah be applied in our day?

ed note–PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY AND CONSIDER ITS IMPLICATIONS.

Anyone who still entertains any kind of confusion over why Jews as a group operate as virtually one mind in their war against Gentiledom need look no further than this piece in understanding why. The Rabbis have always maintained an almost occult-like power over the thinking of the people under their sway, giving a whole new dimension of understanding vis a vis Jesus and His condemnations of the Jewish priesthood which He characterized as ‘children of their father, the devil, who is the father of lies’ as well as His statement that those who find themselves under the sway of the Jewish priesthood wind up becoming ‘sons of hell’ themselves.

Having said this, please pay attention to the particulars of what this insane Rabbi writes concerning ‘Amalek’ whom the Jews have been commanded by their ‘god’ yahweh to destroy.

1. Note the very first word the rabbi uses in making his argument– ‘Apparently’–in beginning the discussion of this people known in Judaism as ‘Amalek’. HE DOESN’T EVEN BELIEVE HIMSELF IN THE HISTORICAL VERACITY OF THE TALE, but recognizes the tribal/political value associated with using this as the basis for steering Judaic behavior in a certain direction.

2. Note that his arguments are all Torah-based, as this rabbi makes kristol clear. So much for all the nonsense propagated by certain ‘experts’ in this movement who claim that the ‘Jewish problem’ is the result of ‘Khazars’ who follow ‘the Talmud’ rather than the ‘holy’ books of the Torah.

3. Please note that the Rabbi makes kristol clear as well that the extermination of all life–men, women, children, and even animals–is what the god of the Jews, yahweh, demands, and that this extermination is to take place by Jews acting on behalf of Jewish interests. As he rightly noted, when others have made similar arguments such as this in justifying their actions against Jews, these people were evil, whereas when Jews do it, it is considered ‘holy’ in that they are following the commandments of their god, yahweh.

4. Note the Rabbi’s assertion that Amalek’s hatred of the Jews is based upon the Jews’ drive to impose the precepts of its tribal, violent religion upon the ENTIRE WORLD. The rabbi of course couches this discussion within the context that Judaism is a good thing that was designed to ‘repair’ a broken world, but no one should gloss over this very important freudian slip that just occurred–Gentile opposition to Jews has always been–in the words of the Rabbi himself–an allergic reaction to JUDAISM, and not because of any ‘irrational hatred based on envy’ as we are often told these days.

5. Next, note what the Rebbe states to wit–

‘…according to Jewish law Amalekites can save themselves by way of dismissing their heritage and accepting the moral principle…'(Judaism)

If this is not a clear, concise explanation as to why Jewish interests dominate in various movements aimed at destroying the cultures of Gentile nations and why at the head of every perverse and subversive innovation–from abortion to porn to homosexuality to multiculturalism, et al, –used in corrupting cultures, sowing social/moral instability, breaking up families, emasculating men and destroying womanhood/motherhood, I can’t think of a better one.

And finally–

drum role please…

–The big enchilada that should put to rest any and all discussion concerning Judaism being one of the world’s ‘great religions’–

‘…the ideal way to fulfill the mitzvah of wiping-out Amalek is for them to repent. Otherwise, there is an alternative way which is also ideal – to annihilate them in war…Because of the fact that they have assimilated amongst the nations, their evil influence persists, and therefore the only remaining way to amend the situation is for the entire world to repent (submit to the Jews’ demands) or else for the onset of a major war, such as the war of Gog and Magog (Armageddon), in which all the wicked will perish.’

And people thought Israel got hold of all those nukes just for show….