How They Do It–Pittsburgh Jewish Federation Raises Money For Christchurch Victims

ed note–hate to have to keep repeating the same thing over and over, but keep in mind a few important tidbits that SOMEHOW and for SONE REASON YET UNKNOWN were deemed by our unesteemed Hebraic writer not relevant in fleshing out the whole picture vis the recent mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand–

1. This mass-massacre of innocent Muslims is the DIRECT, INESCAPABLE, AND INEVITABLE RESULT of a well-funded, well-organized, well-resourced, highly-concerted agenda on the part of powerful organized Jewish interests with a total lock on the mainstream media in the West aimed at demonizing Islam, mis-characterizing it as something it is not and utilizing this demonization/disinformation campaign in fueling the ‘clash of civilizations’ between the Christian West and the Islamic East which Judea, Inc has long sought to bring about in seeing the complete and utter annihilation of both those civilizations which Judaism believes to be an abomination in the eyes of yahweh, the violent, Judeo-centric god of Israel.

Please note that in the aftermath of the shooting at the Pittsburg Sin-a-Gog, the ONLY narrative in play 24/7 was how ‘hate’, ‘toxic discourse’ and lax policies on the internet were what fueled Robert Bowers into doing what he did.

Now, juxtapose the amount of discussion NOT taking place at present over the murder of 50 innocent people in New Zealand–almost 5 times the number of Jews killed in Pittsburg–with the ‘hate’ and the ‘toxic discourse’ that has been going on RELENTLESSLY since 9/11 on Jewish owned media platforms with a lot more reach than websites like Daily Stormer and Stormfront could ever imagine having in their wildest fantasies, and instead how all the talk is about ‘white nationalism’ when in fact this idiot WN did exactly what he was psychologically programmed to do by Judea, Inc in further fueling the clash of civilizations which Israel needs to have occur if her religiously-based nocturnal emissions are to be realized.

Nexto–

2. That in a little more than 48 hours from now, the same people at this Pittsburg Sin-a-Gog being limelighted over their raising a few shekels for the Islamic community in Christchurch will coagulate to celebrate Purim, the Judaic celebration of the mass murder of 75,000 Persian Amalekites and Ishmaelites whose great, great grandchildren today are represented by those same souls recently massacred in NZ by the human drone known as Brenton Tarrant who was steered into firing his missiles on those innocent people by Jewish pilots sitting behind computers and cranking out disinformation on Islam 24/7.

The Jewish Daily Forward

The Jewish community ravaged by a white supremacist massacre late last year is raising money for the Christchurch, New Zealand victims of the latest episode of white supremacist violence.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, which serves the community where a white supremacist killed 11 Jews in a synagogue in October, created an emergency relief fund on Friday to raise money to help the victims of the white supremacist massacre at two mosques in New Zealand last week, which killed fifty people.

The federation is still deciding on where to send the funds raised. But a spokesman for the federation told Haaretz that the drive had raised $20,000 in its first six hours alone.

“In the wake of the Tree of Life shooting, the Muslim community banded together and raised over $240,000 for us,” Josh Sayles, director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Community Relations Council told Haaretz. “Given what they did for us, we did not have to think twice.”

The federation’s campaign is titled the “New Zealand Islamophobic Attack Emergency Relief Fund,” and says it will help the Muslim victims of the attacks. The federation says that all of the money raised through the fund will go to “help people in need.”