Incurable Gentile Stupidity–Rather than targeting Jewish media for stoking Islamophobia that led to Mosque Massacre, New Zealanders instead react by turning in their own firearms
#1 by tonyfromindiana on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
Tabloid media that is all over the checkout stands and AM radio is the worst
#2 by mothman777 on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
I agree 100% on ‘Incurable Gentile Stupidity–Rather than targeting Jewish media for stoking Islamophobia that led to Mosque Massacre, New Zealanders instead react by turning in their own firearms’.
History shows that in ‘gun free zones’ where civilians no longer have the means to protect themselves against violent armed criminals, criminals then specifically go to those areas to carry out their crimes, and the criminals still use guns, always being able to access firearms by illicit means, and as a direct consequence the crime rates rise dramatically, as do the numbers of civilian victims who are either wounded or killed.
Civilian disarmament, as always, is really only intended for one purpose, to make any resistance to the coming NWO armed takeover under genocidal Jewish Noahide Laws completely unstoppable.
The soft-sell version of the Chabad Lubavitchers;
http://noahide.org/united-world-in-united-nations/
Who and what the demonic Chabad Lubavitchers really are, and what they really think of all Gentiles, as totally demonic, eternally inferior, non-living, soulless and irredeemable;
‘Why Is The US Honoring A Racist Rabbi?”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/04/07/why-is-the-us-honoring-a-racist-rabbi/
When the Jewish Noahide Laws are enforced in every nation of the world by military force, using NATO and other controlled armed forces, ALL practicing members or believers in any and all religions that the Jews consider ‘idolatrous’, that means ALL other religions, will be simply liquidated, killed stone dead, by the order of those laws, with just a few hundred million kept alive only as slaves under very harsh military dictatorship.
Here is what will really happen when the malevolent, demonic lying Jews get complete control;
The Noahide Laws to Decapitate Christians & The History of FEMA
https://www.opdeepstate.com/2018/07/15/the-noahide-laws/
On The Noahide Laws and the NWO — Best Read This Folks
https://zaidpub.com/2018/06/03/on-the-noahide-laws-and-the-nwo-best-read-this-folks/
How the Jewish-controlled UN veneer over the genocidally murderous intentions of the UN, by purporting to use various non-Jewish spiritual movements in an advisory capacity, using innocent and naive spiritual leaders who could not possibly understand just how totally evil the Jews are;
United Nations – Sri Chinmoy’s Official Site
https://www.srichinmoy.org/service/united_nations
Here is where the UN decides to accept the eventual worldwide implementation of Noahide Laws in every nation worldwide;
http://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2017/05/united-nations-signs-declaration-of.html
Remember that the Chabad Lubavitchers put these Jewish laws forward for acceptance by the US and the UN, and bear in mind how they view all non-Jewish souls as eternally irredeemable and demonic, that the Zohar states that all Gentiles in the whole world will be killed by their ‘God’ in his wrath, and that all Gentile souls will ultimately be sent to hell at the end of the world, hardly a recipe for peace, understanding and equality for all in the world within ‘God’, but quite the opposite.
THE STATEMENTS OF RABBI MENACHEM SCHNEERSON POSSIBLY CONCUR WITH THE OSTENSIBLE VIEWS OF THE UN REGARDING UNIVERSAL LOVE AND PEACE BETWEEN ALL PEOPLES.
#3 by mothman777 on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
CORRECTION to the last paragraph of my comment;
THE STATEMENTS OF RABBI MENACHEM SCHNEERSON CANNOT POSSIBLY CONCUR WITH THE OSTENSIBLE VIEWS OF THE UN REGARDING UNIVERSAL LOVE AND PEACE BETWEEN ALL PEOPLES.
#4 by the maloccio on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
just like England, Australia, Russia and China…no guns
#5 by James Benn on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
Hyep, the Christchurch mosque massacre, if such indeed it was, put me immediately in mind of the Hebron massacre – which was certainly real – lovingly carried out by US-Israeli Baruch ‘Bazza’ Goldstein. Bazza was one of them deranged hebroids what gravitate en masse to the ‘settlements’ of the Wild West Bank in search of free stuff. And determined to wreck vengeance on the ‘Goyim’ for God-only-knows-what. Some ancient, atavistic blood lust that seems to enfever Juhadist brains across the planet. Far more malevolent than the mere ‘rejection of Logos’ which E Michael Jones talks about.
A blood lust which in the last century they brought to fruition in the former Soviet Union and the hideous carnage they wrought there. A carnage they clearly have every intention of enacting across the post-Christian world as soon as they get the chance.
Meanwhile, so affected by the events in ‘Christ Church’, ‘Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh was quick to organise fundraising effort to support victims of the terror attack on the other side of the world’ … https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/pittsburgh-jews-raise-150k-for-christchurch-muslim-communities-after-massacre/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Whatever Pittsburgh Jews might think, Goldsmith is now revered in the Land of Choseness as some kinda national hero. Even though he was US born. I wonder if New Zealanders will embrace self-IDed ‘white man’, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, as a national hero as well? Even if he was Australian born. Can’t quite figure that … why wouldn’t an Australian ‘white nationalist’ shoot up targets in ‘Christ’ ‘Church’ when he could have done the same thing in his own ‘nation’? Last time I checked, NZ was quite separate and distinct from Ozlandia.
Judging by NZ PM Jacinda Ardern’s response, it won’t be happening any time soon. She wasted no time in donning the hijab, embracing muslims, and emoting furiously on national TV. No surprises there. She is a loyal servant of ZOG. Organized Jewelry has long since got their claws into the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’, or as Australians like Tarrant like to call it … ‘The Land of the Wrong White Crowd’. Yes, it’s been known since the passing strange ‘Christchurch earthquake’ that Mossad has been extremely busy in and around NZ waters … https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/australiaandthepacific/newzealand/8649223/Mossad-spy-ring-unearthed-because-of-Christchurch-earthquake.html
And you guessed it, the ‘Christ Church’ massacre just happened to coincide with a police drill conveniently being carried out to guard against that very eventuality… ‘In what can be described as an extremely strange “coincidence,” Chris Cahill, a detective inspector who is president of a local labor union for police officers, explained that officers were involved in a drill near the city center when the shooting broke out.’ …
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/71668/nz-police-happened-to-be-in-a-training-session-when-mosque-shooting.html
One good thing, I suppose you could say, to emerge from the ‘Christ Church’ massacre or drill, or both, is that … ‘There has been a rush on gun shops, with people “panic buying”, in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack and in anticipation of the Government tightening gun laws.’
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/new-zealanders-rushing-to-buy-guns-before-new-gun-laws-take-effect/
For the view on the ground from the redoubtable Kiwi broadcaster and podcaster, Vinny Eastwood, check out his interview with Ole Dammegard … https://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/show-archives/breaking-censored-video-mosque-shooting-in-nz-analysis-with-false-flag-expert-ole-dammegard
Oh, what a tangled web we weave
When first we practise to deceive!
– Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field by Walter Scott
#6 by Derek on 03/18/2019 - 9:34
Hmm …. And he visited Israel few years ago,
https://www.timesofisrael.com/new-zealand-mosque-shooting-suspect-reportedly-visited-israel-in-2016/