Incurable Gentile Stupidity–Rather than targeting Jewish media for stoking Islamophobia that led to Mosque Massacre, New Zealanders instead react by turning in their own firearms


USA Today

New Zealand’s prime minister vowed Monday to unveil gun law changes within a week and called on gun owners to surrender their firearms to police after last week’s shooting rampage that left 50 people dead.

“Within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism, we will have announced reforms, which I believe will make our community safer,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern promised a review into security agencies after the mosque shootings, the New Zealand Herald reported.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said his officers would willingly accept guns from anyone who wanted to get rid of them. He suggested that people alert police ahead of time “given the current situation.”

Ardern said she “applauded” people who handed in weapons and encouraged more to do so. Some gun owners took to social media to share stories of giving up their semiautomatic rifles. John Hart, a farmer and Green Party member from the Wairarapa, said on Twitter he had owned a gun for 31 years.

“On the farm they are a useful tool in some circumstances, but my convenience doesn’t outweigh the risk of misuse,” Hart tweeted. “We don’t need these in our country.”

The New Zealand auction website Trade Me said it was pulling semiautomatic weapons from its sites. Trade Me CEO John Macdonald had previously argued that his site was a better venue for dealing in weapons that more nefarious alternatives.

“But it is clear public sentiment has changed in relation to semiautomatic weapons, and we acknowledge that, which is why we’re putting this ban in place,” MacDonald said.

Gun City, a Christchurch gun shop, said Monday that it sold four guns to the accused shooter online since November 2017. “We detected nothing extraordinary about the license holder,” store owner David Tipple said. Two of the guns used were semiautomatic weapons that had been modified.

Monday, the man accused in the shooting, Brenton Tarrant, fired his lawyer and wants to represent himself at trial, the court-appointed lawyer said.

Richard Peters said the accused killer expressed no condolences or regret in the brief time they spent together.

“What did seem apparent to me is he seemed quite clear and lucid, whereas this may seem like very irrational behavior,” Peters told the Herald. “He didn’t appear to me to be facing any challenges or mental impairment, other than holding fairly extreme views.”

  1. #1 by tonyfromindiana on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

    Tabloid media that is all over the checkout stands and AM radio is the worst

  2. #2 by mothman777 on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

    I agree 100% on ‘Incurable Gentile Stupidity–Rather than targeting Jewish media for stoking Islamophobia that led to Mosque Massacre, New Zealanders instead react by turning in their own firearms’.

    History shows that in ‘gun free zones’ where civilians no longer have the means to protect themselves against violent armed criminals, criminals then specifically go to those areas to carry out their crimes, and the criminals still use guns, always being able to access firearms by illicit means, and as a direct consequence the crime rates rise dramatically, as do the numbers of civilian victims who are either wounded or killed.

    Civilian disarmament, as always, is really only intended for one purpose, to make any resistance to the coming NWO armed takeover under genocidal Jewish Noahide Laws completely unstoppable.

    The soft-sell version of the Chabad Lubavitchers;
    http://noahide.org/united-world-in-united-nations/

    Who and what the demonic Chabad Lubavitchers really are, and what they really think of all Gentiles, as totally demonic, eternally inferior, non-living, soulless and irredeemable;

    ‘Why Is The US Honoring A Racist Rabbi?”
    https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/04/07/why-is-the-us-honoring-a-racist-rabbi/

    When the Jewish Noahide Laws are enforced in every nation of the world by military force, using NATO and other controlled armed forces, ALL practicing members or believers in any and all religions that the Jews consider ‘idolatrous’, that means ALL other religions, will be simply liquidated, killed stone dead, by the order of those laws, with just a few hundred million kept alive only as slaves under very harsh military dictatorship.

    Here is what will really happen when the malevolent, demonic lying Jews get complete control;

    The Noahide Laws to Decapitate Christians & The History of FEMA
    https://www.opdeepstate.com/2018/07/15/the-noahide-laws/

    On The Noahide Laws and the NWO — Best Read This Folks
    https://zaidpub.com/2018/06/03/on-the-noahide-laws-and-the-nwo-best-read-this-folks/

    How the Jewish-controlled UN veneer over the genocidally murderous intentions of the UN, by purporting to use various non-Jewish spiritual movements in an advisory capacity, using innocent and naive spiritual leaders who could not possibly understand just how totally evil the Jews are;

    United Nations – Sri Chinmoy’s Official Site
    https://www.srichinmoy.org/service/united_nations

    Here is where the UN decides to accept the eventual worldwide implementation of Noahide Laws in every nation worldwide;

    http://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2017/05/united-nations-signs-declaration-of.html

    Remember that the Chabad Lubavitchers put these Jewish laws forward for acceptance by the US and the UN, and bear in mind how they view all non-Jewish souls as eternally irredeemable and demonic, that the Zohar states that all Gentiles in the whole world will be killed by their ‘God’ in his wrath, and that all Gentile souls will ultimately be sent to hell at the end of the world, hardly a recipe for peace, understanding and equality for all in the world within ‘God’, but quite the opposite.

    THE STATEMENTS OF RABBI MENACHEM SCHNEERSON POSSIBLY CONCUR WITH THE OSTENSIBLE VIEWS OF THE UN REGARDING UNIVERSAL LOVE AND PEACE BETWEEN ALL PEOPLES.

  3. #3 by mothman777 on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

    CORRECTION to the last paragraph of my comment;

    THE STATEMENTS OF RABBI MENACHEM SCHNEERSON CANNOT POSSIBLY CONCUR WITH THE OSTENSIBLE VIEWS OF THE UN REGARDING UNIVERSAL LOVE AND PEACE BETWEEN ALL PEOPLES.

  4. #4 by the maloccio on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

    just like England, Australia, Russia and China…no guns

  5. #5 by James Benn on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

    Hyep, the Christchurch mosque massacre, if such indeed it was, put me immediately in mind of the Hebron massacre – which was certainly real – lovingly carried out by US-Israeli Baruch ‘Bazza’ Goldstein. Bazza was one of them deranged hebroids what gravitate en masse to the ‘settlements’ of the Wild West Bank in search of free stuff. And determined to wreck vengeance on the ‘Goyim’ for God-only-knows-what. Some ancient, atavistic blood lust that seems to enfever Juhadist brains across the planet. Far more malevolent than the mere ‘rejection of Logos’ which E Michael Jones talks about.

    A blood lust which in the last century they brought to fruition in the former Soviet Union and the hideous carnage they wrought there. A carnage they clearly have every intention of enacting across the post-Christian world as soon as they get the chance.

    Meanwhile, so affected by the events in ‘Christ Church’, ‘Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh was quick to organise fundraising effort to support victims of the terror attack on the other side of the world’ … https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/pittsburgh-jews-raise-150k-for-christchurch-muslim-communities-after-massacre/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

    Whatever Pittsburgh Jews might think, Goldsmith is now revered in the Land of Choseness as some kinda national hero. Even though he was US born. I wonder if New Zealanders will embrace self-IDed ‘white man’, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, as a national hero as well? Even if he was Australian born. Can’t quite figure that … why wouldn’t an Australian ‘white nationalist’ shoot up targets in ‘Christ’ ‘Church’ when he could have done the same thing in his own ‘nation’? Last time I checked, NZ was quite separate and distinct from Ozlandia.

    Judging by NZ PM Jacinda Ardern’s response, it won’t be happening any time soon. She wasted no time in donning the hijab, embracing muslims, and emoting furiously on national TV. No surprises there. She is a loyal servant of ZOG. Organized Jewelry has long since got their claws into the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’, or as Australians like Tarrant like to call it … ‘The Land of the Wrong White Crowd’. Yes, it’s been known since the passing strange ‘Christchurch earthquake’ that Mossad has been extremely busy in and around NZ waters … https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/australiaandthepacific/newzealand/8649223/Mossad-spy-ring-unearthed-because-of-Christchurch-earthquake.html

    And you guessed it, the ‘Christ Church’ massacre just happened to coincide with a police drill conveniently being carried out to guard against that very eventuality… ‘In what can be described as an extremely strange “coincidence,” Chris Cahill, a detective inspector who is president of a local labor union for police officers, explained that officers were involved in a drill near the city center when the shooting broke out.’ …
    https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/71668/nz-police-happened-to-be-in-a-training-session-when-mosque-shooting.html

    One good thing, I suppose you could say, to emerge from the ‘Christ Church’ massacre or drill, or both, is that … ‘There has been a rush on gun shops, with people “panic buying”, in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack and in anticipation of the Government tightening gun laws.’
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/new-zealanders-rushing-to-buy-guns-before-new-gun-laws-take-effect/

    For the view on the ground from the redoubtable Kiwi broadcaster and podcaster, Vinny Eastwood, check out his interview with Ole Dammegard … https://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/show-archives/breaking-censored-video-mosque-shooting-in-nz-analysis-with-false-flag-expert-ole-dammegard

    Oh, what a tangled web we weave
    When first we practise to deceive!
    – Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field by Walter Scott

  6. #6 by Derek on 03/18/2019 - 9:34

