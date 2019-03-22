Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
New DNA tests indicate ‘Jack the Ripper’ was Aaron Kosminski, a Polish Jew
search TUT
Blog Stats
- 19,878,685 hits
Archives
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
- April 2009
- March 2009
- February 2009
- January 2009
- December 2008
- November 2008
- October 2008
- September 2008
- August 2008
- July 2008
- June 2008
- May 2008
- April 2008
- March 2008
- February 2008
- January 2008
- December 2007
- November 2007
- October 2007
- August 2007
- June 2007
- May 2007
- April 2007
- March 2007
- February 2007
- January 2007
- December 2006
- November 2006
#1 by sonof_thealmighty@yahoo.com on 03/22/2019 - 9:34
Ignorance personified Glenn, you have zero understanding of the Word of God and just make believe as you go on. Feel sorry for ignorant folk that believe your fairy tales. You need to grow up and maybe Father will have mercy upon you while it is called today. mbw
ed note–once again, for those new to the site or who maybe just forgot, ‘son of the almighty’ who left the comment above is one of the ‘street people’ who hang around the TUT store front who leave comments regularly but who are so disconnected from reality most of the time that they are not let through the front door.
‘Son of the almighty’ is of the Christian Identity variety, which features from time to time as the topic of discussion in the ed notes sections of various articles posted here, mainly in underscoring that those who adhere to it are generally speaking and as stated above, completely detached from reality and incapacitated from enjoining and participating in any kind of intelligent, rational discussion of the ‘Jewish Question’ and its role in major events today.
For those not familiar with ‘Christian Identity’ which ‘son of the almighty’ follows, it is basically Judaism for white skinned people in that they–adherents of CI–believe they are ‘Adamites’ and the living descendants of the Hebrews, Israelites, etc, in other words, ‘god’s chosen people’, as clearly intimated in the name which ‘son of the almighty’ chooses to use for himself.
Now, as it pertains the piece in question, please note that there is no ed note commentary attached to it. It is just a straight piece originating from the Jerusalem Post and which was/is originally sourced from non-Jewish/non-Israeli outlets, mainly in Europe.
And yet, despite its non-political/non-religious nature, our deranged Christian Identity-ite simply CANNOT participate in a discussion of this VERY SIMPLE SUBJECT in any way that can be called intelligent, rational and productive. Like the Sandy Hook Hoax crowd (which also–not coincidentally–includes ‘son of the almighty’) a rational discussion is simply not possible with them and in reality trying to do so is like trying to converse with someone who is in the middle of an acid trip about some event that has taken place in the news.
We point this out because there are a number of ‘street crazies’ out there who have been set loose from what were previously existing social boundaries as a result of the internet, and just like the Sandy Hook Hoaxers, rather than leading to an informational awareness of the nature of the problems which the world faces at present, instead these types flit from website to website leaving their dirty little footprints in the comments sections that results in the clouding of otherwise easy-to-understand concepts and in doing so, act as agents of subterfuge in furthering Jewish interests by perpetuating Gentile confusion.
#2 by A&A on 03/22/2019 - 9:34
the editor is correct–christian identity types are just as deranged as christian zionists or the jews themselves. they love their old testament as much as do their CZ or jewish counterparts and no matter what the topic of discussion is, they wi always drag it all back to how they as white people are the ‘chosen’ people of the bible. and yes, most of them i have met and debated suffered from obvious mental problems. whether these mental problems were the result of the Identity religion or whether they adopted Christian Identity because they already suffered from some problems is up for debate, but what is not up for debate is that they are–as ed note described them–‘street crazies’.
#3 by Know1 on 03/22/2019 - 9:34
The problem with any “choseness” is that God has no “chosen”. Life is a meritocracy and anyone, including those who are revered would be thrown in the trash bin if they had ‘chosen’ the wrong path.
Anyone who understands the least thing about religion would realize that…
As it pertains to the article, every few years there are headlines that they have finally unmasked the real Jack the Ripper… yet the one thing they all have in common is… the chosensteins.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goulston_Street_graffito
#4 by James in the JSA on 03/22/2019 - 9:34
‘almighty’s son’ needs to get his brain oil changed and a tune up because he obviously suffers from ‘engine knock’ in his cranial region.
#5 by Titus 70ad on 03/22/2019 - 9:34
how in the name of jumpin jehosefat does son of almighty take something as straightforward and non-religiously controversial as the news surrounding JtR’s DNA and turn it into a theological debate?
proof once more that what is covered on this website is true as to the mind-destroying properties of those who inject Torah Judaism into their intellectual nervous system–they become just as nutty as the jews themselves, albeit not as clever or as cunning.