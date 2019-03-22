«
»

New DNA tests indicate ‘Jack the Ripper’ was Aaron Kosminski, a Polish Jew


jpost

More than 130 years have passed and the mystery that surrounds the figure of the mythical “Jack the Ripper” still continues. During all this time, different investigators sought to reveal the identity of this murderer who in 1888 killed and mutilated at least five prostitutes in London. Now, thanks to a groundbreaking DNA analysis, this question might have an answer.

According to the study published this week by the Journal of Forensic Sciences, the culprit of the brutal crimes was Aaron Kosminski, a Polish Jew who had arrived at the British capital to dedicate himself to become a barber and who was on the list of suspects of the Metropolitan Police of London.

Kosminski has been linked to being Jack the Ripper in the past, and was one of the prime suspects, yet the police could never peg him without a doubt as the mythical murderer, even though they held him for two years.

So how was this conclusion finally reached?

Analyzing the mitochondrial DNA extracted from the spots of blood and semen that were found on a shawl that lay next to the body of Catherine Eddowes, the fourth murder victim.

According to the study conducted by scientists Jari Louhelainen and David Miller, this DNA is from the same group as that of a living relative of Kosminski. In addition, the semen would have belonged to a man with brown eyes and hair, a description that coincides with the suspect.

The Metropolitan Police of London investigated about 300 suspects, among them Kosminski.

Born in the Klodawa, Poland, he arrived in London in 1882 along with three brothers and settled down on Greenfield Street, less than 200 meters from the place where the decapitated body of Elizabeth Stride, the third victim, was found.

Kosminski, who was 23 years old at the time of the murders, was a schizophrenic, according to the researchers, and was admitted to a psychiatric center, where he died at the age of 53.

The new research published generated skepticism in the scientific community. Hansi Weissensteiner, a researcher at the Medical University of Innsbruck (Austria), said that the analysis of mitochondrial DNA can only be reliable to discard the relationship between two people and thus exclude a suspect, rather than identify the guilty person.

Among other points, the lack of evidence to support that this shawl was found specifically at the crime scene is also questioned. And, if so, it could have been contaminated by the different people who could have sabotaged it over the years.

In its defense, the authors of the study assure that the shawl – of silk and floral pattern – belonged to “Jack the Ripper” and not to its victim, a woman of poor resources.

The crimes took place in the London borough of Whitechapel. Between August 31 and November 9, 1888, the bodies of five prostitutes were found. The victims had similar characteristics: cuts in the throat, mutilation in the genitals and abdomen, and disfigurement of the face.

During the investigation, the police received at least three letters supposedly from the killer in which he mocked the agents’ task and promised more crimes. One of the missives bore the signature of “Jack the Ripper,” which is how he got his name.

This entry was posted on 03/22/2019, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by sonof_thealmighty@yahoo.com on 03/22/2019 - 9:34

    Ignorance personified Glenn, you have zero understanding of the Word of God and just make believe as you go on.  Feel sorry for ignorant folk that believe your fairy tales. You need to grow up and maybe Father will have mercy upon you while it is called today.   mbw

    ed note–once again, for those new to the site or who maybe just forgot, ‘son of the almighty’ who left the comment above is one of the ‘street people’ who hang around the TUT store front who leave comments regularly but who are so disconnected from reality most of the time that they are not let through the front door.

    ‘Son of the almighty’ is of the Christian Identity variety, which features from time to time as the topic of discussion in the ed notes sections of various articles posted here, mainly in underscoring that those who adhere to it are generally speaking and as stated above, completely detached from reality and incapacitated from enjoining and participating in any kind of intelligent, rational discussion of the ‘Jewish Question’ and its role in major events today.

    For those not familiar with ‘Christian Identity’ which ‘son of the almighty’ follows, it is basically Judaism for white skinned people in that they–adherents of CI–believe they are ‘Adamites’ and the living descendants of the Hebrews, Israelites, etc, in other words, ‘god’s chosen people’, as clearly intimated in the name which ‘son of the almighty’ chooses to use for himself.

    Now, as it pertains the piece in question, please note that there is no ed note commentary attached to it. It is just a straight piece originating from the Jerusalem Post and which was/is originally sourced from non-Jewish/non-Israeli outlets, mainly in Europe.

    And yet, despite its non-political/non-religious nature, our deranged Christian Identity-ite simply CANNOT participate in a discussion of this VERY SIMPLE SUBJECT in any way that can be called intelligent, rational and productive. Like the Sandy Hook Hoax crowd (which also–not coincidentally–includes ‘son of the almighty’) a rational discussion is simply not possible with them and in reality trying to do so is like trying to converse with someone who is in the middle of an acid trip about some event that has taken place in the news.

    We point this out because there are a number of ‘street crazies’ out there who have been set loose from what were previously existing social boundaries as a result of the internet, and just like the Sandy Hook Hoaxers, rather than leading to an informational awareness of the nature of the problems which the world faces at present, instead these types flit from website to website leaving their dirty little footprints in the comments sections that results in the clouding of otherwise easy-to-understand concepts and in doing so, act as agents of subterfuge in furthering Jewish interests by perpetuating Gentile confusion.

  2. #2 by A&A on 03/22/2019 - 9:34

    the editor is correct–christian identity types are just as deranged as christian zionists or the jews themselves. they love their old testament as much as do their CZ or jewish counterparts and no matter what the topic of discussion is, they wi always drag it all back to how they as white people are the ‘chosen’ people of the bible. and yes, most of them i have met and debated suffered from obvious mental problems. whether these mental problems were the result of the Identity religion or whether they adopted Christian Identity because they already suffered from some problems is up for debate, but what is not up for debate is that they are–as ed note described them–‘street crazies’.

  3. #3 by Know1 on 03/22/2019 - 9:34

    The problem with any “choseness” is that God has no “chosen”. Life is a meritocracy and anyone, including those who are revered would be thrown in the trash bin if they had ‘chosen’ the wrong path.

    Anyone who understands the least thing about religion would realize that…

    As it pertains to the article, every few years there are headlines that they have finally unmasked the real Jack the Ripper… yet the one thing they all have in common is… the chosensteins.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goulston_Street_graffito

  4. #4 by James in the JSA on 03/22/2019 - 9:34

    ‘almighty’s son’ needs to get his brain oil changed and a tune up because he obviously suffers from ‘engine knock’ in his cranial region.

  5. #5 by Titus 70ad on 03/22/2019 - 9:34

    how in the name of jumpin jehosefat does son of almighty take something as straightforward and non-religiously controversial as the news surrounding JtR’s DNA and turn it into a theological debate?

    proof once more that what is covered on this website is true as to the mind-destroying properties of those who inject Torah Judaism into their intellectual nervous system–they become just as nutty as the jews themselves, albeit not as clever or as cunning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: