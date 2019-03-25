LOL!!! Netanyahu leaving US early after ‘surprise Hamas rocket attack’ outside Tel Aviv
The Israeli leader was scheduled to spend four days in the U.S. but due to the recent rocket attack in Israel was forced to cancel an address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference and meetings with congressional leaders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cut short his visit to the United States after an early morning rocket launched from the Gaza Strip destroyed a house and injured seven people near Tel Aviv.
“There has been a criminal attack on the State of Israel and we will respond forcefully,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Monday, according to The Associated Press.
“In a few hours I will meet with President Trump. I will return to Israel immediately afterward.”
The Israeli leader was scheduled to spend four days in the U.S. but due to the recent rocket attack in Israel was forced to cancel an address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference and meetings with congressional leaders.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Monday that the rocket was launched by Hamas.
“We can confirm that #Hamas is responsible for firing a homemade rocket,” the IDF tweeted. “It flew a distance of 75 miles across Israel and then destroyed this home.”
Monday’s missile launch comes little over a week after rockets were fired from Gaza at Tel Aviv.
The IDF launched strikes back, but tensions de-escalated when Gaza’s Hamas leaders said the rocket was fired accidentally, according to AP.
