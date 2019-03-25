The Amalek Awards

And the award for most virulent antisemite goes to…

ed note–a few ‘protocols’ to keep in mind here.

1. As we are fond of pointing out, the Jews–defined thus as being the adherents of ‘Judaism,’ either in its strict religious or cultural sense, are a backwards people in that their entire identity is rooted in the far, far, distant past. While the rest of the Gentile world living in the 21st century A.D. faces forward in the interests moving towards progress and enlightenment while singing ‘Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow’ by Fleetwood Mack, the Jews as a people face in the other direction–21st century B.C.–and whose theme song is ‘Yesterday’ by the Beatles.

Having said this, let us then move on–

2. Remember that ‘Amalek’ are those people whom the Jews believe they have been divinely commanded by their violent, vindictive god yahweh to exterminate through whatever means lie at their disposal as per the requirements as laid out in the book of hate that guides all Judaic thought and behavior, the Torah, to wit–

It is also important to remember that the term ‘Amalek’ is a one-size-fits-all term. It can be the Ay-rabs today, the Persians tomorrow, the Christians, the Muslims, the Germans, the Eskimoes, the penguins in Antartica, whoever and whatever–if the extermination of said people happens to equate to the Jews’ enrichment and empowerment.

The old lady walking down the street who just cashed her Social Security check and has a few hundred dollars in her purse is ‘Amalek’ whose purse deserves to be snatched by some greedy Hebrew and then her body thrown in front of a bus. The Christians or Muslims who hold doggedly to their Christian and Islamic faiths and who refuse to go along with the protocols which the Jews wrote for themselves within the teachings of their Torah vis a vis world domination are ‘Amalek’ whose churches and mosques deserve to be burned down and even better if during service that then results in dead Christians and Muslims. Children whose innocent minds remain uncorrupted by the toxic and corrosive effects of Jewish control of the mainstream media–where violence, pornography, homosexuality and other illicit sexual acts are used in robbing children of their innocence–are ‘Amalek’ whose innocence must be destroyed in turning them into the gears and other moving parts necessary in building Pax Judaica.

And remember, despite the fact that the backwards, barbaric OpEd written by this backwards, barbaric Hebrew appears in a right-wing media outlet in the worlds largest insane asylum known as the Jewish state, that the hatred for ‘Amalek’ is an across the board, left to right/religious to atheist paradigm as evidenced by the fact that Purim, the Judaic celebration of Persia’s destruction and the annually-renewed inter-tribal pact to wipe out Amalek, was just celebrated around the world by Jews of every varying species, stripe, etc.

jpost

Emmys, and the king of them all, the Academy Awards. But I think the time has come to acknowledge those individuals or groups that stand above the crowd in their hatred for Jews and Israel, for their unrelenting antisemitism and dedication to defaming, demonizing and desiring to destroy us. In short, those wicked scoundrels who emulate the very worst characteristics of Amalek, the arch-enemy of the Jewish People whose raison d’etre was our demise, and whose descendant Haman we verbally vilify on an annual basis.

Now, there are, of course, perennial enemies of our nation who are so obviously evil that they automatically qualify for this dubious distinction, and need no special recognition.

These would include Hamas and Fatah, whose every waking moments are spent devising ways to maim, murder and slander Israelis; the Ayatollahs of Iran; the American or European Nazi parties, and the white supremacist organizations which pollute the world. But then there are others:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey’s fanatical leader has managed to turn a relatively-modern and moderate ally of Israel into a bitter enemy.

Erdogan never misses an opportunity to castigate the Jewish state, its people and its leaders, and has carried on a hate-fest with Israel since the moment he insulted former prime minister Shimon Peres on the stage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2009, telling him, “you know how to kill.” Erdogan returned home from that conference to a hero’s welcome, and recognized that ranting about Israel was both a way to gain favor in the Muslim world as well as deflect criticism for his own many misdeeds. Like virtually all antisemitic despots, Erdogan has wreaked more harm upon his own people than upon ours; his fiery, fabricated claims against Israel are clearly Haman-like.

Malaysia. There is no shortage of countries, from Syria to South Africa, whose governments are virulently anti-Israel and/or antisemitic. But Malaysia stands out among the very worst. Israelis are barred from entering the country; in fact, even non-Jews who have visited Israel and have an Israel stamp in their passport are denied entry. Recently, the Malaysian government announced that no Israeli would be allowed to participate in the Paralympic swimming competition that was to be held in Kuching this summer, prompting the International Paralympic Committee to move the event out of Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called Jews “Nazis,” ”hooked nosed” and “money-hungry” and attacked Israel as a war criminal.

The Internet. Of course, the Internet is not antisemitic, per se. But every day, millions of people are exposed to the most vile and violent hate speech against Jews, denial of the Holocaust, and slander against Israel, emanating from hundreds of platforms that operate virtually unrestricted. Israel’s Diaspora ministry has developed special software, known as the Cyber Monitoring System, to track the hate sites, but little else has been done to remove the diatribe.

Amalek has learned to use and abuse the web, and little is being done to stop him.

Ilhan Omar. This newly-elected US representative from Minnesota has vaulted into the public conversation on the strength of her extreme, derogatory views regarding Jews and Israel. With brazen audacity for a freshman lawmaker, she has dragged out of the gutter the long-time slurs against American Jews, inferring they are disloyal to their host country and have undue influence due to “the Benjamins,” i.e., their vast wealth, which they use “to buy politicians.” She counts among her close friends Louis Farrakhan, whose ugly comments about Jews – whom he calls “termites” – dates back more than half a century. Claiming that criticism of her remarks stems from Islamophobia, Omar has given a dangerous credibility to the anti-Israel sentiments of more than a few Democratic leaders, and her ilk bodes badly for the future of the close relationship of American Jews and the Democratic Party.

Imitation Jews. Ironically, Jews often make the worst antisemites. This has been true in every generation; there were even perpetrators of the Inquisition with Jewish roots. Today, so-called Jewish groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, Peace Now, BDS (Bullies Demanding Sanctions) and others work zealously to undermine Israel’s security and threaten its very existence, while ignoring or even justifying Palestinian terrorism. Under the guise of trying to “save Israel’s soul,” they attack Israel’s physical well-being by mounting massive anti-Zionist campaigns to sway public opinion against us. They are particularly active on college campuses, where they intimidate supporters of Israel and prevent pro-Israel speakers from appearing. Heavily influenced and funded by Islamic extremists, these are Jews by accident of birth, whose skewed sense of values define them as “Imitation Jews” with little or no spiritual or ethical connection to Judaism. We must add to this list the Neturei Karta, who wear traditional Jewish costumes – Haman would love the irony of that! – while espousing the most anti-Jewish sentiments imaginable. They are the Jewish equivalent of “Indians for Custer” and are anathema even among much of the ultra-Orthodox community.

It’s not clear exactly what form the Amalek Award should take; it could be a figurine with a caricature of Hitler – Amalek’s chief protege – or perhaps a Star of David with a line through it. But whatever it is, it’s time to openly call out these adversaries of the Jewish people and let them know that, despite all of their efforts, Am Yisrael Chai.