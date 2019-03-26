In Trumpland, there is no such thing as a free lunch – not even for Netanyahu

While the US president has handed the Israeli prime minister Jerusalem and the Golan and walked away from the Iran deal, the day is quickly approaching when the bill for such goodwill has to be paid – and Trump is determined to push through his ‘deal of the century’ in the Mideast

ed note–as we like to say here from time to time, all those voyeurs out there who just LOVE getting themselves all hot-n-bothered by the latest nudey-pics in the headlines that stimulate their political activism glands showing Trump saying this or doing that for Israel–PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces of political reality such as appears below.

Now, for those who are interested in something better than the run-of-the-mill/one-dimensional understanding vis a vis the nuts and bolts of Trump’s latest business with the Golan Heights please consider the following–

1. There was nothing new or tectonic about Trump’s decision. The Jews have had TOTAL possession of the Golan Heights since 1967, over 50 years, and they will never, EVER give it up, and if cornered to do so, will–not just ‘might’ or ‘maybe’–push every doomsday button they have at their disposal, from a world-wide economic meltdown to nukes being launched against the entire world, just as they have promised to do.

So, what Trump just did in effect is to state the already-obvious–that the Jews have the Golan.

Nexto–

2. As much as many are speculating that Trump did this to help Netanyahu out in the upcoming elections, there is some question about that. As much as the two do indeed engage in making kissey-face with each other when the cameras are on, the fact is that Trump knows that all the monumental political headaches he has had to deal with for the last 2+ years vis the NeoCon orchestrated attempt to first prevent and then implode his presidency have originated in Netanyahu’s Israel and doubtless therefore that Trump views Netanyahu not as a friend or ally but in an adversarial manner. The relationship between the 2 can be compared to what existed between Michael Corleone and Hyman Roth in the 2nd Godfather film who were very cordial to each other in public while at the same time each was planning to have the other murdered.

Netanyahu has made clear that there will be no Palestinian state on his watch and is at this very moment in the process of trying to create the most right-wing government in Israel’s history in order to prevent in toto any discussions surrounding Trump’s ‘Peace Deal’. The only reason Trump WOULD want Netanyahu in office is if Trump, Inc had dirt on Netanyahu that could be used in putting the squeeze on him, such as Netanyahu’s personal involvement in 9/11 or any of the other Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks that have taken place in the US since that time that happen to have Netanyahu’s fingerprints all over them.

Please consider the following from our unesteemed but obviously well-informed Hebraic author–

‘…Trump is a shrewd businessman who operated in the world of New York real estate — he does not do free lunches, and certainly does not do free gifts. Everything has a price in Trumpland and the day of reckoning will certainly come for Netanyahu.’

This is a no-brainer and the fact that this no-brainer has not been discussed AT ALL within the best and brightest circles of the ‘9/11 truth movement’ shows just how much a day late and a dollar short this ‘movement’ is when studying carefully and understanding accurately all the political drama taking place on any given day where Israel is involved.

Nexto–

‘The current US president cannot hide his desire to prove to the world that he can do better than his predecessor, Barack Obama, and has promised that he has the “deal of the century” to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians. He is determined to do it, not only to prove that he is better than his predecessor, more creative and better at sealing the deal – he also needs it like he needs air to breathe.’

Again, no comment necessary on this other than to repeat the commentary above–a ‘no brainer’.

Nexto–

‘If Trump does manage to bring about a peace treaty in which other Arab countries are involved, he can claim a spot among the greats, present himself as a statesman with real achievements, and start dreaming again about a Nobel Peace Prize, and in order for this to happen, he must have his desired outcome in the elections in Israel. If Netanyahu is indeed re-elected and forms the next government, Trump will obviously exert pressure on him in order to obtain the concessions that will bring the Palestinians back to the negotiating table. ‘

Again, not wishing to be over-repetitive, but no comment necessary on this other than to repeat the commentary above–a ‘no brainer’.

And now for some Ugly Truth that unfortunately many are not going to like hearing but which is the truth nonetheless.

If any evidence were needed that indeed what began as the ‘9/11 Truth Movement’ (i.e. the mass awareness/consciousness of the apocalyptic danger that Israel and Jewish power pose to the entire world) in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks of that day, a ‘movement’ which sprouted quickly but which in due time (like most things these days) was hijacked, re-configured, re-calibrated, and then re-absorbed back into the very same neighborhood from whence it came, then the absolute incapacitation/unwillingness on the part of this ‘movement’ to see any further than the surface-level/made-for-public consumption theatrics that have taken place in the 2 years of Trump’s administration when dealing with Israel is proof positive of this fact that it is, for all intents and purposes, D.O.A.

Just like the Americans on the morning of 9/11 who refused to employ as much as a micro-ounce of skepticism or critical thought when it came to what they saw with their eyes paired with what they heard on the media and who swallowed whole-hog all the hogwash of Islam being a ‘religion of violence’ and of the Muslims ‘hating us for our freedoms’, likewise, the former ‘9/11 Truth Movement’ has engaged in and exercised the very same patterns of behavior by engaging in kindergarten-level computation of the more-often-than-not calculus-level math surrounding Trump and what he intends to do in the Middle East.

Rather than looking at all of this strategically and saying to themselves the following–

‘Hmmmmm….Trump really wants to do this peace deal, has been talking about it not just in the 2 years of his presidency but indeed for DECADES, and we know the Jews are 666% opposed to any peace deal and have ruined the presidencies of JFK, Nixon, Carter, Ford, GHWB and (at least tried to with) Clinton’–

–Instead, just like the masses of asses on 9/11 who refused to consider the possibility that maybe, JUST MAYBE there was something more to all of this business other than the one-dimensional ‘they hate us for our freedom’ nonsense, likewise, the masses of asses out there calling themselves ‘truthers’ don’t apply as much as a shred of critical thinking when considering all the chess pieces that Trump has put into motion on the political chessboard vis a vis his Jerusalem Decision, canceling the Iran Deal, and now the Golan Heights.

Instead of viewing these things through the lens known as realpolitik and as necessary political evils in maneuvering Israel into a corner and thus forcing the Jews to come to the peace negotiating table (just as our unesteemed Hebraic author asserts in the piece below) in order to avoid WWIII, instead, just like the sheep in George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ who incessantly bleated out the only thing they knew–

–Likewise, the sheep of the former ‘9/11 Truth Movement’ incessantly and without employing as much as a micro-ounce of critical thought, bleat out the same answer to every question posed within any and all Jrama involving Trump and his Middle East policy, which is that he is only there to ‘please his Jewish masters’.

The sad and ugly truth is that ‘9/11 Truth Movement’–like the 1960’s ‘peace movement’ that preceded it–is dead, has been for some time and is not likely to be resurrected, and therefore for the sake of both decency and public health, it’s time to bury this corpse because–as evidenced now on a daily basis from ‘Sandy Hook never happened’ to ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’, it is stinking up the place.

Ynet

Two weeks before the Knesset elections, Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington with the greatest gift of all from the US president – recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights – already in hand.

The issue will be at the center of their meeting on Monday morning, part of which will be open to reporters. This will happen at the exact same time as Blue and White leader Benny Gantz undergoes his first baptism of fire – delivering the keynote address at the annual AIPAC conference.

Cunning timing, if it was planned so, for Gantz must know that given the choice, the media would undoubtedly prefer to report from the White House than his speech in a conference hall for a pro-Israel lobby.

Netanyahu could not have wished for a greater gift from Trump: Just days before Israel goes to the polls, the president has handed him the Golan Heights – allowing Netanyahu to present himself not only as a great statesman who knows how to operate on the world stage and can develop a friendship with the American president, but also as a zealous guardian of Israeli security who only wants to ensure that the north will not suffer once Hezbollah and the Iranians have established themselves in Syria.

When Trump meets Netanyahu, he intends to sign a document that makes this recognition of Israeli rule on the Golan a fact. Given that the House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats, it is likely that Trump will use a special presidential order instructing the State Department to change its policy without requiring congressional approval.

Monday morning’s meeting is likely to be a display of mutual love. Trump will lavish words of praise on the prime minister, and Netanyahu will no doubt trot out every expression of gratitude and appreciation for the president who gave him Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the American exit from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Trump most probably does like Netanyahu, who he sees as the political yang to his yin. Both are under investigation, both have displayed public contempt for their respective justice systems and claim that the left and the media have joined together to force them out of office. But Trump is also a shrewd businessman who operated in the world of New York real estate — he does not do free lunches, and certainly not free gifts. Everything has a price in Trumpland and the day of reckoning will certainly come for Netanyahu.

The current US president cannot hide his desire to prove to the world that he can do better than his predecessor, Barack Obama, and has promised that he has the “deal of the century” to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians. He is determined to do it, not only to prove that he is better than his predecessor, more creative and better at sealing the deal – he also needs it like he needs air to breathe.

Trump has been unable to notch up any achievement in US foreign policy. He has fought with the whole world and damaged America’s global influence. His attempts to reach an agreement with North Korea have collapsed – for all his flattery of the tyrant from Pyongyang, all he got in return was a raised middle finger. After two televised summits that led nowhere, Trump has realized that Kim Jong-un has no intention of carrying out the nuclear disarmament that the American president wants.

If Trump does manage to bring about a peace treaty in which other Arab countries are involved, he can claim a spot among the greats, present himself as a statesman with real achievements, and start dreaming again about a Nobel Peace Prize, and in order for this to happen, he must have his desired outcome in the elections in Israel. If Netanyahu is indeed re-elected and forms the next government, Trump will obviously exert pressure on him in order to obtain the concessions that will bring the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

After all, Trump gave Netanyahu so many gifts, including reelection, that he is certain that he deserves this payback from the prime minister and all can assume he is going to demand it. And while his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, hailed Trump as a modern day Queen Esther sent by God to save Israel, it’s not likely that Trump even knows who Queen Esther was or what she did.