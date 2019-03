Trump rips ‘Mainstream Media’: ‘They truly are the Enemy of the People’

ed note–once again, the obvious that seems to constantly escape both the notice and comprehension of an entire gaggle of self-declared geo-political experts who claim that Trump is a mere ‘puppet’.

Not since (even before) the election of DJT as POTUS has there been a President–Richard Milhouse Nixon being the lone exception–who has singled out the MOST POWERFUL WEAPON which organized Jewish interests control–the media–for being an enemy of the American people. There have been a few who have made craven grumbling noises due to the discomfort of their own particular and personal situation at that given moment, but NO ONE has singled out the media owned by a handful of deeply-entrenched powerful Jewish interests, and put it on the same level as one would to any declared mortal enemy.

And no, this is not a matter of showcasing or of Trump grandstanding. He is no fool and as a powerful businessman with deep international ties, has doubtlessly been part of at least certain neighborhoods within the US intelligence community for decades, and all should assume that when he talks about the media being an ‘enemy’ of the American people, he is revealing only a smattering of the inside information that he possesses.

‘But, but, but…Trump just met with Netanyahu and ceded the Golan to Israel…His daughter is a JOO…’

Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it all before a million times already. It’s called politics and is much more complicated than a simpleton’s game of checkers, and all the geniuses and experts out there who think it is that simple need to go back to doing whatever menial thing it was that occupied their time before the advent of the internet because all they are doing with the senseless noise they are making is to sow confusion.

thehill.com

President Trump took aim at the “Mainstream Media” in an early morning tweet on Tuesday following a summary of the special counsel’s investigation that showed there was not enough evidence to conclude the president’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The president resurrected his attacks on news outlets and journalists, calling them the “enemy of the people” and the “opposition party,” while accusing reporters of knowing that the Russia investigation would not turn up anything against him.

“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion,” he tweeted. “They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!”

Conservatives and allies of the president celebrated the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia over the weekend, while taking aim at the news media for reporting that some argued should result in a “reckoning” for journalists.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, however, urged critics to not blame individual journalists for mistakes made in covering the story.

“Don’t be fooled by the partisans who cherry pick the worst mistakes of individual journalists or the craziest ideas from commentators and claim that’s the entire media,” Stelter said. “It’s not.”

The summary of the special counsel’s findings was less clear on the issue of obstruction of justice, saying investigators could not “exonerate” the president.

Trump has often attacked the news media, labeling negative coverage “fake news.”