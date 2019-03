New Zealand Mosque Chairman: Mossad Did Christchurch Killings

LIVELEAK – Ahmed Bhamji, the chairman of New Zealand’s biggest mosque, has come under fire for suggesting Israel’s Mossad spy agency and “Zionist business houses” were behind the Christchurch massacre that killed 50 worshipers. The country’s Jewish community and national human rights institution both condemned the remarks, made on Saturday at a rally in Auckland organized by a group called Love Aotearoa Hate Racism and streamed live on local broadcaster Apna TV’s Facebook page. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

