Alex Jones claims ‘psychosis’ made him question Sandy Hook massacre

ed note–and there you go ladies and Gentile-men, the ‘checkmate’ to the game that began 6 years ago.

Not necessarily wanting to say ‘we told ya so,’ but the fact is, yeah, we told ya so.

The ENTIRE ‘hoax’ op was in and of itself a ‘false flag’ that was designed to bring about this–the death blow to any and all ‘alternative’ perspectives to the heady and important political events taking place today.

A handful of people, including the best mind that this ‘movement’ ever produced, Mike Piper, warned that this would be the inevitable end result of it all. These warnings were not just ignored but were ridiculed, and perhaps the greatest tragedy of it all was Mike losing his job of 34 years at American Free Press as a result of him refusing to go down the doomed road to ‘Jonestown’ and which led to his having died–as one of his most ardent followers refers to it–from a ‘broken heart’.

Doubtless that Jones acknowledging his ‘psychosis’ was an arrangement cooked up between the lawyers from both sides in return for which he may skate on a relatively lesser damage amount. The real prize, as far as Judea, Inc is concerned is his admission of being ‘psychotic’ that will then be applied and re-applied over and over across the board to all forms of alternative media and alternative perspectives pertaining to events such as Israel’s role in 9/11, JFK, USS LIBERTY, etc, etc, etc…

And remember, there are a thousand Alex Jones types out there. Whether it is unhinged White Nationalist/Neo-Nazi types, the ‘everything’s a hoax’ types, Christian Identity, the ‘Judaism isn’t Zionism’ types, the ‘Jesuits/Bilderbergers/Reptilian’ types and, yes, ladies and Gentile-men, the ‘Trump is owned by dJooz’ types, as well as creatures such as Jeff Rense, Gordon Duff, Jim Fetzer, Andrew Anglin, et al, each playing his own role in creating confusion and consternation and leading people astray while those such as the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper are thrown under the bus for refusing to go along with all of this.

As we like to say, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.

thehill.com

Infowars owner and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed a “form of psychosis” made him question whether certain events, including the Sandy Hook massacre, were staged.

Jones, who previously suggested the 2012 elementary school shooting was a “hoax,” acknowledged this week that the elementary school shooting was real during a sworn deposition released this week.

The deposition was recorded and posted online by the Texas law firm representing some of the Sandy Hook families, Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, LLP.

“I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’ve now learned a lot of times things aren’t staged,” Jones said in the deposition. “So I think as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong, but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people.”

Jones blamed the “trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much” for causing him to distrust everything.

“Kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again,” he said.

“So long before these lawsuits I said that in the past I thought everything was a conspiracy and I would kind of get into that mass group think of the communities that were out saying that,” Jones said in the deposition. “And so now I see that it’s more in the middle… so that’s where I stand.”

Twenty children and six adults were killed in the shooting in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012.

Jones has repeatedly suggested the shooting wasn’t real on InfoWars.com and on his three-hour radio program, which he previously claimed was carried on more than 160 stations, according to CNN.

He currently faces multiple lawsuits from the families of students and teachers killed in the shooting.

Two lawsuits were filed in April 2018 by three parents whose children were killed. The lawsuits each sought at last $1 million in damages for “a severe degree of mental stress and anguish” and “high degree of psychological pain” that the families say they suffered as a result of Jones’s statements.

“We’ve clearly got people where it’s actors playing different parts of different people,” one lawsuit quotes Jones as saying in March 2014. “I’ve looked at it and undoubtedly there’s a cover-up, there’s actors, they’re manipulating, they’ve been caught lying and they were pre-planning before it and rolled out with it.”

Jones later claimed on his website that his comments were taken “all out of context” and that it wasn’t “even what I said or my intent.”

Weeks later, Jones was sued again by the families of six victims and FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

“Defendants’ defamatory publications were designed to harm the Plaintiffs’ reputation and subject the Plaintiffs to public contempt, disgrace, ridicule, or attack,” the lawsuits obtained by CNN allege. “Defendants acted with actual malice. Defendants’ defamatory statements were knowingly false or made with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of the statements at the time the statements were made.”