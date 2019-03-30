As Predicted Here First–Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduces Congressional resolution urging Trump impeachment

ed note–jes’ in case the readers need reminding, the ‘plan’ in bringing Tlaib–a Palestinian–to Congress when any other candidate who could have/would have done the Jews’ bidding was so that the face of the ‘GET TRUMP’ movement in Congress would be represented by a Palestinian while those powerful Jews in control of the Committees–Nader, Schiff, Engel, Yarmuth, etc, are free to do their dirty work in undermining Trump’s WH while ‘the AY-rab’ gets the blame for it all, thus furthering the ‘they hate us for our freedom’ narrative that began immediately after 9/11 in a modern-day repeat of the statement which the ‘5 dancing Israelis’ arrested on the morning of 9/11 said to the arresting officers–

Fox News

Freshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib unveiled a resolution Wednesday pushing for the potential impeachment of President Trump — pressing ahead despite the findings of the Robert Mueller probe.

Rep. Tlaib, D-Mich., submitted the resolution which calls on the House Judiciary Committee to probe whether or not the president committed any offenses that rise to the level of impeachment.

The resolution’s text states it is, “Inquiring whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America.”

The controversial freshman’s measure included the support of just one other Democrat, Texas Rep. Al Green.

In recent days, some Democrats have attempted to distance themselves from impeachment efforts in the wake of Special Counsel Mueller’s report stating he did not find evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with the campaign, and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election, according to a summary released by Attorney General William Barr.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” on Wednesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C, said his party is focusing on different issues.

“We are moving on,” he said, before mentioning the Affordable Care Act, rural broadband deployment and infrastructure.

Clyburn added: “We want to see the full report, give us the full report, let us make up our own minds. We do have brains on our side of the aisle.”

It comes after Tlaib, who caused an uproar within hours of being sworn into Congress with a profanity-laced call to charge the president with misconduct in office, reportedly circulated a letter Monday in which she urged others to support the effort to investigate Trump’s “impeachable actions” following his inauguration in 2017.

“The actions of President Trump before he was officially sworn in as President of United States is [sic] currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York and much of it is part of the completed report by independent investigator, Robert Mueller,” she wrote in a letter, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“However, the most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump’s actions since taking the oath of office,” she continued.

She added: “I urge your support in recommending that the House Committee on Judiciary begin hearings, take depositions and issue subpoenas to answer this question that is fundamental to the rule of law and the preservation of our democracy.”

Multiple Democrats, such as Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, both of California, have vowed to continue investigating the White House even as the Mueller report cleared the president of collusion with Russia — though they don’t portray their probes as a way to impeach the president.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down Democrats calling for impeachment in an interview earlier this month, warning the process just isn’t worth pursuing.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi told the Washington Post Magazine. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

She added: “And he’s just not worth it.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries also dismissed Tlaib’s latest efforts, telling reporters on Monday that “We didn’t run on impeachment. We’re not focused on impeachment.”