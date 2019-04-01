April Fools Day, 2019
‘Judaism is a kind, benevolent, altruistic religion devoted to peace and prosperity towards all men, regardless of their status as Jews or Gentiles…Those who follow Judaism–Jews–are kind, benevolent, altruistic people devoted to peace and prosperity towards all men, regardless of their status as Jews or Gentiles, and the nation-state of Israel–founded upon the precepts of Judaism and peopled by those who follow this religion that in its essence is kind, benevolent, altruistic, devoted to peace and prosperity towards all men, regardless of their status as Jews or Gentiles is a beacon of morality and a light amongst the nations.’
PS–Just in case the readers thought we had no sense of humor here.
