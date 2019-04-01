How Trump Can Help the Chosen People

ed note–Amidst all the words and sentences that appear on a daily basis (and have for generations) dealing with the Palestine/Israel/Jewish/Gentile/Semite/Anti-Semite question, it is this one issue alone–‘Chosen-ness’–that does not get the kind of attention that it should, and especially considering the fact that it is the nucleus around which the entire ‘Jewish Question’ has revolved, rotated and orbited since Pharaoh kicked Abraham and Sarah out of Egypt after it was discovered that ol’ Abe lied about Sarah being merely his ‘sister’.

As much as various characters, both from within the inner circles of the Jewish community itself as well as Gentile apologists who try to characterize the ‘Jewish Question’ as a difficult to answer and difficult to diagnose problem, it isn’t. The beating heart of Judaic identity, whether it is ‘religious’, agnostic, secular, or even atheist, is at its core the very simple to understand/answer/diagnose issue of narcissism as evidenced by the tall tale featuring a penniless nomad named Abraham hearing voices in his head saying–

‘I will bless those who bless thee and curse (destroy) those who curse thee, and because of thee, all mankind will benefit…’

Now, who comes up with something like this other than a self-absorbed, self-worshiping, self-adoring narcissistic-sociopath, the symptoms and characteristics of said mental/personality disorder being defined thus–

–Lack of empathy. …

–Exaggerated sense of self-importance. …

–Feelings of entitlement. …

–Selfishness in relationships. …

–Enviousness and suspicion of other people’s motivations. …

–A need for excessive praise and attention.

Interestingly enough, the statistics of those who suffer from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a very profound-in-its-implications 2%, the exact same ratio percentage that exists between Jew and Gentile worldwide.

Add to this all the violent and irrational lore and teachings that accompany Judaism as a TRIBAL CODE and what you have is the very same recipe for worldwide disaster that is in full bloom right now for all to see and experience.

By Dr. Michael Laitman for Breaking Israel News

At the time when the pro-Israel AIPAC lobby is making headlines, there are other players whose influence is no less important in safeguarding the interests of the Jewish nation: namely, the Evangelicals. How do they impact US foreign policy and what role should Jews play in this context?

The Evangelical population in the US represents approximately one quarter of the American electorate, according to recent studies. Among them, more than 70% approve Trump’s presidency, according to yet another significant survey conducted at the end of last year. The import of Trump’s actions respecting Israel will not be overlooked by this demographic group, which holds a strong conviction that Israel has a special role to carry out in human history, and must therefore be protected from menace. The move of the US embassy to Jerusalem and the official US recognition of Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights enacted by president Trump are certain to be remembered by these Israel supporters for generations to come.

The commitment of the current US administration toward Israel was expressed in a TV interview with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who “certainly believes” that President Trump may have been sent by God to help save the Jewish people from Iran. The godsend flows in two directions. As is it written, those who support Israel will also receive blessings in return:

“I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you, and in you, all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3)

Israel and the Jewish people indeed do have a special task within humanity. As Jewish sages have stated, “love your neighbor as yourself” is the seminal law of the Torah that was received by the Jews at Sinai. They were directed to implement this law firstly among themselves, and then to shine as an example of unity for the rest of the world. It is written about Israel’s unique responsibility to stand as a spiritual superpower.

In a nutshell, Jews hold the keys to a better world, keys that can open the gates to a bright future for all humanity through a positive force that Jews create when united “as one man with one heart.”

Therefore, we Jews cannot afford to rest on our laurels now. After the recent AIPAC conference applause for the Jewish nation by Israeli leaders, American Jewish figures, and politicians begins to subside, and the warm embrace of Evangelicals manifested through their continuous support is fully relished, we must get to work in solidifying our unity as a Jewish people in fulfillment of our mission. We need to set aside the accolades for a moment and face up to the broader landscape surrounding us—the multi-layered challenges facing Israel on the eve of the upcoming elections, the delicate relations between Israelis and Jews of the Diaspora, and the threat of anti-Semitism in American mainstream politics from both Right and Left.

In such a complex scenario, the support of our friends is warmly welcomed, but such help does not exempt us from our role as Jews to draw closer to each other with the aim of connecting in brotherhood above whatever divides us as a people. This is indeed the only foolproof insurance we have for prevailing against any and all threats we may face. The truth is that the task that we have been chosen for is to unite, and by so doing, become “a light unto the nations.”