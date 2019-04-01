Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib vows to keep pushing for Impeachment of Trump

One day after a summary of Mueller’s findings made public Tlaib sent a letter to fellow House Democrats urging them to support her impeachment resolution

Newly-elected Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said she will continue to push for impeachment of US President Donald Trump despite the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that the evidence didn’t show that US President Donald Trump was guilty of an underlying crime related to Russian meddling in the election.

On Monday, just one day after a summary of Mueller’s findings were made public, Tlaib sent a letter to her fellow House Democrats urging them to support her impeachment resolution, according to multiple media reports.

In the letter she stated that ‘the most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump’s actions since taking the oath of office. The fact that President Trump has yet to comply with various clauses of our US Constitution sets a dangerous precedent.’

‘Much of the allegations have yet to be fully investigated by this body who also took an oath to uphold the US Constitution,’ she continued.