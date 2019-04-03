Trump: My Son-in-law had ‘a very easy life’ until he began pursuing Mideast peace

US president says his son-in-law ‘wouldn’t trade’ the tough work of peacemaking for a return to New York real estate

ed note–once again, the one topic that the thousands of experts and geniuses out there operating within the ‘911 truth movement’ have yet to look at in better understanding why there is this over-the-top political instability and noise these days related to the person of DJT, POTUS.

Trump is basically laying it all out there for curious and critical thinkers to examine for themselves–that Israel does not want a ‘peace deal’. War has been/is/always will be THE mechanism by which the Jewish state continues to exist and to expand, and the presence of any ‘peace deal’ is the equivalent of adding oxygen into an environment where anaerobic organisms exist and which basically acts as poison gas to them.

Also, please note the section requoted thus–

‘Kushner’s real estate dealings have not been quite as golden as the president made out, most notably the 666 Fifth Avenue office building in New York. Kushner purchased the building in 2007 for $1.8 billion in a mostly debt deal, but the housing crisis triggered financial setbacks for 666 Fifth Avenue. He has been probed for allegedly attempting to use his position to seek foreign funding for the building.’

Now, 2 things worth noting about this–

The Times of Israel didn’t HAVE to list the address of Kushner’s place in NY, specifically ‘666 Fifth Avenue’, but did so, not just once, but TWICE, and for the simple reason that the Jews know the significance of the number ‘666’ within the same evangelical Christian circles that also happen to be Trump’s biggest base of support and are thus trying to plant within the collective mind of these church-folk the notion that somehow Kushner is associated with the Christian eschatological predictions found in the book of the Apocalypse (Revelations) where the followers of Anti-Christ (the beast) have that specific number ‘666’ imprinted on their right hands or foreheads.

Doubtless as well that at some point when Trump does unveil his ‘peace deal’ that this same horde of irrational evangelicals–operating under orders from Israel–will begin their own screeching campaign against the deal and will tie the whole ‘666’ thing into it.

As we like to say here, wait for it, watch for it, because just as sure as s***, it is coming.

We regret having to add to this that there are a sizable number of ‘truthers’ out there as well who have seized upon this ‘666’ as well as it relates to Kushner’s piece of real estate and who in their own deranged sort of way, have also baked this particular ingredient into the now infamous ‘Drumpf is owned by the Jews’ cake which they serve at every opportunity.

Nexto–

Please pay close attention to the fact that indeed, as we have pointed out here (and have been the lone voice to do so, to our knowledge) that Trump & co took a big hit vis a vis the financial shenanigans that occurred in mid-September 2008 with what Israel hoped was going to be the ‘Economic 9/11’ that dragged America back into the ‘war on terror’ that had begun to lag in the waning days of the George W. Bush administration, indicating that perhaps Trump has some very ‘personal’ reasons related to his losses in 2008 that finally pushed him to run for the Presidency.

Times of Israel

Jared Kushner had an uncomplicated life until he started pursuing Israeli-Palestinian peace, his father-in-law, US President Donald Trump, said Monday.

“Jared had a very easy life,” Trump said. “He was doing phenomenally in New York and everything he touched turned to gold. And then one day he said, ‘I wanna come down and I wanna have peace in the Middle East and I wanna do criminal justice reform and I wanna do all these wonderful things,’ and his life became extremely complicated.”

Kushner, 38, has been tasked with leading Trump’s efforts to broker an agreement that has eluded diplomats for decades. The president’s remarks came at a White House event celebrating congressional passage of a prison reform bill that Kushner also pushed for.

Trump praised Kushner, who formally serves his administration as a senior adviser, for what he described as his sacrificing his previously undemanding career.

“And he wouldn’t trade it,” the president added. “I don’t think he’d trade it because what he’s doing is incredible. And he is doing great in the Middle East.”

Kushner’s real estate dealings have not been quite as golden as the president made out, most notably the 666 Fifth Avenue office building in New York.

Kushner purchased the building in 2007 for $1.8 billion in a mostly debt deal, but the housing crisis triggered financial setbacks for 666 Fifth Avenue. He has been probed for allegedly attempting to use his position to seek foreign funding for the building.

At the event — dubbed by the White House as the 2019 Prison Reform Summit — Trump steered clear of many of the controversies surrounding Kushner’s role in the administration.

The Democratic-controlled House Oversight and Reform Committee recently announced that it was investigating the alleged use by Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, of a personal email account for official White House communications. Ivanka Trump also serves as an adviser to the president.

Kushner also ignited uproar after his White House security clearance was approved despite the objections of American intelligence agencies, including the CIA. The New York Times reported that Trump ordered his former chief of staff John Kelly to order a top-secret clearance for him.

The full scope of the officials’ concerns about Kushner are not clear.

But he came under intense scrutiny since landing his White House gig, with multiple investigations into potential wrongdoing, including whether he coordinated with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

The conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which did not recommend an indictment against Kushner, puts him in the clear, though he remains a subject of several Congressional probes.

On Monday, Trump extolled Kushner’s role in championing the First Step Act, one of the administration’s few legislative achievements. The law will allow prisoners convicted of nonviolent offenses who demonstrate “good behavior” the opportunity to shorten their sentences. It also includes a number of other measures to curb the rate of repeat offenders.

The president said that Kushner’s efforts to solidify an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal could yield success, though currently, the White House’s Middle East peace efforts appear moribund, as Palestinians have refused to work with the administration since it recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and subsequently moved the US embassy there.

After Palestinian Authority officials said Washington had forfeited its right to act as an honest broker in negotiations and declined to participate in its peace efforts, Trump cuts American aid to the PA, the East Jerusalem hospital network, Israeli-Palestinian co-existence programs, and UN agencies that serve Palestinian populations.

Trump’s team, led by Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt, is expected to roll out its long-awaited peace plan after Israel’s April 9 election. Palestinians have already indicated that they won’t accept any proposal Trump presents. Nevertheless, the president suggested Monday that his son-in-law’s quest might bear fruit.

“Someday, before we’re finished,” Trump told Kushner, “I think you’re going to have something very important to sign.”