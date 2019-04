Operation “Israel Cyber Shield” Exposed The Attack on Black America

NOI RESEARCH GROUP – The history of Jewish espionage against Black American citizens is long and deep, and it began long before the Nation of Islam was founded by Master Fard Muhammad in 1930. Jewish agents seeking to maintain control over the rate and direction of Black progress infiltrated the NAACP leadership from the very start, forcing it into political subservience and funneling its internal documents to US government officials. These same malignant Jewish forces worked for the demise of the Marcus Garvey movement, the largest Black independence movement of that time. In 1942, agents employed by the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith infiltrated the Nation of Islam temple in Chicago and instigated the arrest of 82 law-abiding Muslims. A couple of years before that, a secret ADL memo to the FBI supplied contact information of nearly 1,600 ADL members to serve as informants and undercover sources. When the FBI established the notorious and illegal Counter-Intelligence Program (COINTELPRO) under J. Edgar Hoover in 1956, it was Jewish Assistant Director Alex Rosen whose name was on the FBI’s secret memos detailing the FBI’s plans and actions to undermine the work of many Black leaders and organizations, including the the NAACP, the Black Panthers, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. CONTINUE READING