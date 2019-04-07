Netanyahu ‘There will never be a Palestinian state’

ed note–as we like to say here from time to time, BY ALL MEANS, all yuuz out there who make it part of your obligatory daily business to react to all the political superficialities and gestures that take place vis a vis Trump and Israel, PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this that might give a better perspective on the volcanic activity occurring beneath the surface and why there is this unprecedented drive on the part of those levers of power in the US owned lock, stock, and barrel by Judea, Inc to see Trump removed and replaced with this guy–

Who is obviously the object of great affection on the part of Netanyahu pictured to the right.

Israel National News

In an interview with the editor of a conservative Israeli weekly, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that he has already told White House adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt that there can be no Palestinian state.

In the interview, published this Friday in Hebrew, Makor Rishon editor Hagai Segal raised the issue of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” which, he said, would “probably be on the table immediately after the elections.”

But Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he did not know when the Americans would present the plan.

“I asked that question in a visit to Washington now, and I did not get an answer: If they had wanted to present the plan right after the elections, they would have said so. In any event, I stated my guidelines for the plan. I will not accept any plan that uproots even a single settlement or settler,” Netanyahu said.

Hagai Segal: Could there be Palestinian sovereignty over Jewish settlements?

Netanyahu: “Certainly not. Not even a single one. Governance west of the Jordan River will remain in our hands. We have the responsibility for governing from a security point of view over the entire area. That is our condition. We will not commit suicide to win a positive article in the New York Times, which will not last more than two hours. “

HS: So what will the Palestinians get from you?

‘’They will run their own lives,” PM Netanyahu responded. “We have no interest in running Nablus.” He repeated that “As far as I’m concerned, there are three iron conditions: No settlers are displaced and secondly, we are sovereign from a security point of view in the entire area west of the Jordan River. Third, I will not divide Jerusalem.”

HS: And if Trump were to demand recognition of a Palestinian state, and were to say that after everything he did for Israel, Israel must acquiesce?

“There will be no Palestinian state. Former Vice President Joe Biden told me at the time that given all the conditions I have – regarding maintaining security in our hands, maintaining the settlements and not dividing Jerusalem – there can be no Palestinian state. I said to him, “That is correct”. These are my positions. These are the three principles that I will not give up on. I told Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt the same.