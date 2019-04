Trump at Republican Jewish Coalition–‘Some of you in this room won’t like this, but I would love to see peace in the Middle East’

At Republican Jewish Coalition meet in Las Vegas, president touts Golan recognition, asks to give peace bid with Palestinians a chance

ed note–Recall the uproar that took place during the campaign when Trump told this same group that he understood why they didn’t support him, because he didn’t want their money’.

Also note Trump acknowledging that there is a powerful element within the Jewish establishment in America (and Israel) that views him as an enemy to Israel due to his insistence upon pushing forward this ‘peace deal’.

Also note, how on any given day, within both the mainstream and alternative media, that out of the millions of words printed and spoken on that ‘any given day’, that this topic of Trump’s Ultimate Peace Deal and what is for all intents and purposes a subterranean gang war taking place between him and those Jewish interests who are APOCALYPTICALLY opposed to his peace deal gets no discussion whatsoever despite the fact that it serves as the nucleus around which all Judaic intrigue against Trump and his presidency revolves.

And for those tweakers who will inevitably seize upon Trump’s remarks concerning Ilhan Omar and her (truthful) statement concerning AIPAC and dual loyalty, please, take a pause for the cause and ask yourselves what else is he supposed to do and say when trying to curry the favor of the most irrational group of people in the world whose cooperation is prioritas primas in getting this ‘peace deal’ passed.

Times of Israel

At the yearly meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump addressed those gathered saying ‘ A big thing for me, and some of you in this room won’t like this, but I would love to see peace in the Middle East, and if those three can’t do it, you’ll never have it done,’ referring to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Mideast peace enjoy Jason Greenblatt, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. “So let’s see if we can do it. You never know.”

At one point, Trump’s speech was interrupted by protesters with the left-wing anti-occupation group If Not Now. “Jews are here to stay! The occupation is a plague! White nationalism is a plague!” they bellowed before being escorted by security.

“He’s going back to mommy,” Trump told the crowd after one of the demonstrators was removed. “And he will be reprimanded.”

Much of the rest of Trump’s speech, before a receptive and riled up crowd, was dedicated to deriding Democrats.

Early in his remarks, he thanked prominent Republicans in attendance, including GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. “And a special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota,” he added, to laughs and boos. “Oh, I forgot. She doesn’t like Israel, does she?”

The president has vehemently attacked Democrats since one of its freshman members of Congress, Ilhan Omar, had multiple episodes over the last several months of criticizing Israel and accusing the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC of paying politicians to support the Jewish state. She also castigated pro-Israel activists for pressing her to have an “allegiance” to a foreign country. The House Democratic leadership scolded her for the remarks, and passed a resolution in response that condemned various forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Republicans said that measure was insufficient, and that it should have targeted Omar directly and been narrowly focusing on anti-Semitism.

“Democrats are advancing the most extreme partisan agenda by far in American history,” Trump said Saturday. “People aren’t fighting for Israel in Congress. Large numbers of people. You saw what took place three weeks ago. It was shocking. That could not have happened just a few years ago.”

The president also took aim at Democrats for what he described as rejecting anti-BDS legislation last week. Democrats sought to pass a bill against US support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and blocked a Republican attempt to attach language on the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign against Israel.

“Never before has an American political party been more outside the American mainstream. They’ve become the party of high taxes, open borders, late-term abortion, crime, witch hunts, and delusions,” Trump told the RJC. “And now the Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and in their country.

“House Democrats recently blocked legislation to confront the anti-Semitic movement to boycott and sanction Israel,” he continued. “Nobody could believe it, right?”

He also told the crowd that some Democratic hopefuls eyeing a run for the White House wanted to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew.

“By the way one of the people … on the other side, the Democrats, was saying that they would reinstate the Iran nuclear deal,” he said. “It was a disaster for our country. How stupid was that deal? They want to reinstate it.”