Trump– ‘Watch Your Back Bibi, I’m Coming For Your Job’

The Jewish Daily Forward

President Trump said on Tuesday that given the level of his success in fixing many of the problems that the United States is facing that perhaps he could run for prime minister of Israel.

At the National Republican Congressional Committee annual spring dinner, Trump spoke about supporting Israel’s security and recognizing the Golan Heights as part of the country.

“To support Israel’s security, just last week — and this has been going on for 58 years ― I recognized fully Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he said. “Fifty-eight years, they have been talking. They’ve had committees, they’ve had meetings ― they’ve had 32 different meetings, and it’s talk and they never do it. So we did it.”

Then he shifted to a new dream for Israel, featuring him as the leader and replacing the current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And I will tell you what. I can run for the prime minister of Israel,” he said. “That’s what they tell me. I think I am at 98 percent in Israel. You’d better be careful, I’ll leave here and go run in Israel.”