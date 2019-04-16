Hmmm… Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem catches fire at the same time as Notre Dame cathedral



GULF NEWS – As the iconic cathedral of Notre Dame burned in Paris, a fire broke out at Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. A fire broke out at the roof of a structure known as Al Marwani prayer room in Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The blaze didn’t cause significant damage, but it did endanger a part of the worship site that’s over 2,000 years old. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

