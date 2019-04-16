LEST WE FORGET – Rabbi Bentzi Gopstein: “All Churches Must Be Destroyed”
ED-NOTE: The article is in French and dates back to August 2015. For those who can read French, the link to the article is below. For those who do not, here is a quick translation of the first paragraphs.
“Rabbi Ben-Zion Gopstein is a follower of Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the terrorist group Jewish Defense League (JDL). He is in charge of the Lehava group (LeMeniat Hitbolelut B’eretz HaKodesh, for prevention of assimilation in the Holy Land), a group implicated in many crimes and offenses, but protected by the government.
In a context of increasing attacks against churches, he was questioned Friday during a debate on the cult of idols. When asked if he was sympathetic to church fires, he replied quoting Moses Maimonides:
“Of course … did Maimonides ask to destroy them, yes or no? Idolatry must be destroyed”
[Moses Maimonides] is a Jewish extremist, considered the “second Moses of Judaism”. Arrived in Spain in the vans of the Arab invader, he had defiled the land of Europe before spreading his lies and his insults in North Africa.
Bentzi Gophstein went on to say that he was ready to go to jail for fifty years if he committed such a crime. He thus conforms to the ‘halakha’, the Jewish law, which contains in it all the anti-Christian, anti-European hatred of the deicide people. CONTINUE READING
#1 by Derek on 04/16/2019 - 9:34
“It is a good work for every Jew to do everything depending upon him for the destruction and burning down of the temples of the Gentiles and even the ashes of them to be cast to the winds or to be thrown into water. Also it is the duty of every Jew to root out any Gentile temple or at least, at every opportunity, to call it shameful names.”
Shulchan-Aruch, Yore de’a 146.14
Quoted from an article called “Historic Sources of the ‘Protocols’ III. The Schulchan Aruk”, published in the February, 1938 edition of the Free Press, an “anti-Semitic” British newspaper.