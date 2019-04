Notre Dame De Paris Fire – Initial Thoughts By Gearóid Ó Colmáin

Gearóid Ó Colmáin – When false flags were waved a few years ago, everyone was meming “Pray for Paris”. Where are they now? The great Catholic theologian Urs Von Balthasar once said that men who would forget the sense of beauty would forget how to pray and eventually forget how to love. Notre Dame was a testimony to the truth of the church. Its majesty mocked man’s scepticism. It was difficult even for an unbelieving man to enter it without a sense of awe; without feeling a certain…. revulsion at humanist pride.

Up to 3 churches per day are attacked in France, yet the public hears nothing from the media. Over 1000 churches were attacked last year. Satanists attacked hosts, spread excrement on the walls, broke statues. No one talks about it. No one even knows. But the attacks grow week by week. The enemies of the Roman Catholic Church fear France more than any other country. France is the only country to have had a king made a saint, Louis IX, or Saint Louis of the 13th century.

On the 21 October, 1239 Pope Gregory IX wrote to King Louis IX. He declared the people of France to be the inheritors of the covenant God made with the ancient tribe of Juda. “The Tribe of Juda was the anticipated figure of the Kingdom of France” – he wrote.

For centuries France was the protector of Rome. In fact, the Papal States were a gift from France to the Holy See. French missionaries and religious orders did more than any other country in the world to spread the message of the Gospel. From 1309 to 1376, Avignon in the South of France was the seat of the Papacy.

In recent years, the realisation of the meaning of France has become more apparent. More and more intellectuals are writing and giving conferences about the role France is to play in the end times. There have been more Church-approved Marian apparitions in France than any other country. The nation is dotted with the most beautiful churches in the world; many of them have stood for over a thousand years.

In France dissident against the New Word Order is Roman Catholic. Everything else is foolishness. When Rome fell to a Free Mason death cult in the 1963 Vatican II council, it was the theologians of France who resisted. They had already had a century and a half of experience resisting the Masonic death cult since occultists took power in 1789. CONTINUE READING