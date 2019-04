MUST READ – Rabbinic Church Burning and the Parrhesia of Christ: Reflections on Good Friday

ED-NOTE – As one reads this article, the question that every Christian and every Muslim must ask and ask again is: what was soooo bad in Jesus (PBUH) message, what was so terrible in sermons that the Jews decided to murder him? Based on his message alone, we must ask ourselves: How can one not love Christ?

By Gearóid Ó Colmáin – In this essay, I want to suggest that Christ is a revolutionary truth-speaker (parrhesiastes) in a fake world run by Pharisees whose speech is hidden and whose minds are veiled from the truth. Christ calls the Apostle Andrew first because he has the virility and valour to speak the truth to power. To confront the New World Order, we must become truth-speakers, baptised with fire and ready for martyrdom. (…)

In recent years, there has been much controversy in Holy Week as Jewish elites claim it is “anti-Semitic”. There is an attempt to blame Christ’s death on the Romans. But the Jewish authorities on the matter disagree. Maimonides, the Jewish philosopher, jurist and rabbi states:

‘ [Jesus of Nazareth] impelled people to believe that he was a prophet sent by God to clarify perplexities in the Torah and that he was the Messiah that was predicted by each and every seer. He interpreted the Torah and its precepts in such a fashion as to lead to their total annulment, to the abolition of all its commandments and to the violation of its prohibitions. The sages, of blessed memory, having become aware of his plans before his reputation spread among our people, meted out fitting punishment to him.’

Maimonides, who the Jews consider to be a "second Moses", says the Jews murdered Christ.