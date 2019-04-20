«
WATCH -Alain Soral Discusses His Sentencing To One Year In Prison With Arrest Warrant


ED-NOTE – The video is in French with no subtitles. For those who can understand French, it is a Must Watch video (13min). And pay attention to the yellow vest he is wearing… THAT is what the yellow vest movement is truly about and THAT is what is making Macron the Jew and the Jews worldwide very anxious.

  #1 by stlonginus on 04/20/2019 - 9:34

    Godspeed Alain Soral and to the Gilet Jaunes.

