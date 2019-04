LEST WE FORGET – Israel: Jews Burn 53 Churches, Mosques—No Media Outcry

Jewish extremists have attacked and burned at least 53 Christian churches and Muslim mosques in Israel since 2009—but there is no international media outcry unlike what would be the case had 53 synagogues been similarly burned by non-Jews anywhere in the world.

In fact, the controlled media in Europe and America even refuses to report on the mass attacks by Jews upon non-Jewish religious buildings in Israel, and the attacks have only come to light after the Haaretz newspaper in Israel mentioned them.