I.S.I.S suspect gave advance warning of Sri Lanka bombings, source says


ED-NOTE – As you read this, pay attention to the SITE loge on the upper left hand corner. For those not yet familiar with SITE and its founder, the Iraqi jewess and Mossad operative Rita Katz, please see the few articles related to her here.

And then ask yourself: why is it that everything, absolutely everything that is related to I.S.I.S is always provided to the Western media by this jewess? CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by Karl on 04/24/2019 - 9:34

    Islam is against Terrorism.
    This massacre appears another staged false flag terror by Israeli Secret Intelligent Service.
    The same people that orchestrated 911 terror are behind creating ISIS which never attacks
    Israel, their staunch enemy. These people are easily programmed and bought of with lots of
    money and gifts. In Islam no true Muslim would wear a shirt with “Allah Akbar” on his back and
    cover their identity when waging a just war, let alone commit a heinous massacre as in 911
    terror and all the subsequent false flag hoax terror. Islam is based on truth and justice.

    There is a lie.
    Then there is a BIG LIE.
    Then there is 911.

    ISLAM AGAINST TERRORISM •1. Terrorism is above all murder. Murder is strictly forbidden in the Qur’an. Qur’an 6:151 says, “and do not kill a soul that God has made sacrosanct, save lawfully.”

    (i.e. murder is forbidden but the death penalty imposed by the state for a crime is permitted). 5:53 says, “… whoso kills a soul, unless it be for murder or for wreaking corruption in the land

    2. If the motive for terrorism is religious, it is impermissible in Islamic law. It is forbidden to attempt to impose Islam on other people. The Qur’an says, “

    “There is no compulsion in religion. The right way has become distinct from error.” (-The Cow, 2:256). Note that this verse was revealed in Medina in 622 AD or after and was never abrogated by any other verse of the Quran. Islam’s holy book forbids coercing people into adopting any religion

    or after and was never abrogated by any other verse of the Quran. Islam’s holy book forbids coercing people into adopting any religion. They have to willingly choose it.

    3. Islamic law forbids aggressive warfare. The Quran says, “But if the enemies incline towards peace, do you also incline towards peace. And trust in God! For He is the one who hears and knows all

    8:61) The Quran chapter “The Cow,” 2:190, says, “Fight in the way of God against those who fight against you, but begin not hostilities. Lo! God loveth not aggressors.”

    4. In the Islamic law of war, not just any civil engineer can declare or launch a war. It is the prerogative of the duly constituted leader of the

    Muslim community that engages in the war. Nowadays that would be the president or prime minister of the state, as advised by the mufti or national jurisconsult.

    5. The killing of innocent non-combatants is forbidden. According to Sunni tradition, ‘Abu Bakr al-Siddiq, the first Caliph, gave these instructions to his armies:

    I instruct you in ten matters: Do not kill women, children, the old, or the infirm; do not cut down fruit-bearing trees; do not destroy any town . . . ” (Malik’s Muwatta’, “Kitab al-Jihad.”)

    6. Terrorism or hirabah is forbidden in Islamic law, which groups it with brigandage, highway robbery and extortion rackets– any illicit use of fear and coercion in public spaces for money or power.

    The principle of forbidding the spreading of terror in the land is based on the Qur’an (Surah al-Ma’ida 5:33–34). Prominent [pdf] Muslim legal scholar Sherman Jackson writes, “

    “The Spanish Maliki jurist Ibn `Abd al-Barr (d. 464/ 1070)) defines the agent of hiraba as ‘Anyone who disturbs free passage in the streets and renders them unsafe to travel,

    striving to spread corruption in the land by taking money, killing people or violating what God has made it unlawful to violate is guilty of hirabah . . .”

    7. Sneak attacks are forbidden. Muslim commanders must give the enemy fair warning that war is imminent. The Prophet Muhammad at one point gave 4 months notice.

    8. The Prophet Muhammad counseled doing good to those who harm you and is said to have commanded, “Do not be people without minds of your own,

    saying that if others treat you well you will treat them well, and that if they do wrong you will do wrong to them. Instead, accustom yourselves to do good if people do good and not to do wrong (even

    9. The Qur’an demands of believers that they exercise justice toward people even where they have reason to be angry with them:And do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness.10. The Qur’an assures Christians and Jews of paradise if they believe and do good work

    and commends Christians as the best friends of Muslims. I wrote elsewhere, “Dangerous falsehoods are being promulgated to the American public. The Quran does not preach violence against Christians.

    Quran 5:69 says (Arberry): “Surely they that believe, and those of Jewry, and the Christians, and those Sabeaans, whoso believes in God and the Last Day, and works righteousness

    their wage waits them with their Lord, and no fear shall be on them, neither shall they sorrow.”In other words, the Quran promises –

    Christians and Jews along with Muslims that if they have faith and works, they need have no fear in the afterlife. It is not saying that non-Muslims go to hell– quite the opposite.

    When speaking of the 7th-century situation in the Muslim city-state of Medina, which was at war with pagan Mecca, the Quran notes that the polytheists and some Arabian Jewish tribes

    opposed to Islam, but then goes on to say:5:82. ” . . . and you will find the nearest in love to the believers [Muslims] those who say: ‘We are Christians.’

    That is because amongst them are priests and monks, and they are not proud.”So the Quran not only does not urge Muslims to commit violence against Christians, it calls them “nearest in love”

    it calls them “nearest in love” to the Muslims! The reason given is their piety, their ability to produce holy persons dedicated to God, and their lack of overweening pride.

