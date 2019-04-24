I.S.I.S suspect gave advance warning of Sri Lanka bombings, source says



here. ED-NOTE – As you read this, pay attention to the SITE loge on the upper left hand corner. For those not yet familiar with SITE and its founder, the Iraqi jewess and Mossad operative Rita Katz, please see the few articles related to her CONTINUE READING And then ask yourself: why is it that everything, absolutely everything that is related to I.S.I.S is always provided to the Western media by this jewess? Share this: Facebook

Email

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/24/2019, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.