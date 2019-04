The geopolitics of oil in the Trump era

BY THIERRY MEYSSAN – The United States led different policies in the hydrocarbon sector.

President Jimmy Carter considered that his country needed this source of energy, and that access to Middle East oil was a question of « national security ». The Arabs and the Persians could not refuse to sell them its black gold or to exaggerate its cost. (…)

President Donald Trump took power when his country had become the world’s leading producer. He decided to overturn US strategy (…)