LEST WE FORGET – If Jesus Was a Rebel, Who was He Rebelling Against?

“Was Jesus in revolt against Rome? This is something Jews often try and argue. Jesus, they tell us, was nothing more than a Jewish nationalist, who, like many other Jewish nationalists of the day, sought an end to the Roman occupation of Palestine (or the “land of Israel” as they now like to claim it). Some of these Jewish intellects have even gone so far as to hypothesize that Jesus practiced Pharisaic Judaism himself! But of course the preponderance of evidence does not support these claims.”

ED-NOTE – Not only the evidence do not support these claims but the Jews told us and keep telling us ad nauseam that they murdered the Messiah (PBUH). Moses Maimonides, considered the greatest Jewish thinker of all time, second only to the biblical Moses (research the Jewish quote’ from Moses to Moses there was none like Moses”) is unambiguous about the whole question:

‘[Jesus of Nazareth] impelled people to believe that he was a prophet sent by God to clarify perplexities in the Torah and that he was the Messiah that was predicted by each and every seer. He interpreted the Torah and its precepts in such a fashion as to lead to their total annulment, to the abolition of all its commandments and to the violation of its prohibitions. The sages, of blessed memory, having become aware of his plans before his reputation spread among our people, meted out fitting punishment to him. CONTINUE READING