WATCH – Jews Say the Catholic Church Is Edom and Is Going Down

ED-NOTE – As far as Judaism is concerned, the equation is as follow: Esau=Edom= Amalek= Rome=the Catholic Church=Christian Europe.

To quote Adolphe Isaac Crémieux (1796-1880), the founder of the “Alliance Israelite Universelle”:

“Our cause is great and holy, and its success is guaranteed. Catholicism, our immemorial enemy , is lying in the dust, mortally wounded in the head. The net which Judaism is throwing over the globe of the earth is widening and spreading daily, and the momentous prophecies of our Holy Books are at least to be realized.

The time is near when Jerusalem will become the house of prayer for all nations and peoples, and the banner of Jewish monodeity will be unfurled and hoisted on the most distant shores.

Our might is immense, learn to adopt this might for our cause. What have you to be afraid of? The day is not distant when all the riches and treasures of the earth will become the property of the Jews.”