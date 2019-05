Israel lobbyists blame Poway synagogue attack on… Palestinian Rights activists?!?

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – In the wake of another deadly shooting attack on a US synagogue, some of Israel’s most extreme supporters are again shielding white supremacists and shifting the blame to supporters of Palestinian rights (…) Instead, the Zionist Organization of America used the attack to demanded that congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar – critics of Israel – be removed from their committee positions, and that universities crack down on Students for Justice in Palestine. Similarly, Melissa Weiss, the national campus director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, tried to draw a connection between the Poway attack and an academic conference about Gaza held last month at the University of North Carolina. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/30/2019, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.