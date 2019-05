WATCH – “We will slaughter Gentiles who refuse the Noahide Laws” – Rabbi Yisrael Ariel (6min)

ED-NOTE – Compare how many times rabbi Yisrael Ariel mentions the Torah and how many times he mentions the Talmud. Notice also how Maimonides is being referred to as THE final authority for all interpretations, that same Maimonides who told us that the Jews killed Jesus (PBUH). Finally, see how Jews understand Deuteronomy 20:10 (“When thou drawest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it”) to mean war, genocide, enslavement.