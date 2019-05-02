POLAND – Kukiz 15 Group To Submit Bill To Prevent Jews From Claiming (more) WWII Reparations
Jerusalem Post – The Polish Kukiz 15 faction will present a bill to “prevent frivolous reparation suits” for property lost during World War II, according to a report from Kan on Thursday.
The reparation suits, widely interpreted as referring to suits brought by Jews aiming to reclaim property lost in the Holocaust, can be prosecuted through state courts.
The announcement of the party’s announcement of its intention to submit the bill will come as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the Blue-and-White faction in the Knesset, reacted harshly to the report, writing on Twitter, “It isn’t enough for them that Jewish blood cries out from Polish soil, so now we’ve received more proof that there are antisemitic forces in Poland that dare to raise their heads at the same time that we mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel.
Kukiz 15 is an association that holds 46 seats in the Sejm (Polish parliament), and has an anti-establishment, right-wing platform. It currently sits in the opposition.
The ruling Law and Justice (PiJ) Party will reportedly not support the bill.
Israel and Poland were recently embroiled in a diplomatic spat after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in a televised interview, quoted former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir as saying “The Poles imbibe antisemitism with their mothers’ milk.” In response, Poland withdrew from participation in a scheduled meeting in Jerusalem of the Visegrad Group, comprised of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 05/02/2019, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by mothman777 on 05/02/2019 - 9:34
Good for the Polish Kukiz 15 faction, the mental Jews arranged WWI and WWII entirely for their own twisted idea of gain, costing the loss of 50 million Gentile lives in WWI, with the mysterious deaths of another 50-80 million from the ‘Spanish (Jewish?) Flu just after WWI when soldiers who had survived the trenches were given malevolently spiked flu ‘vaccinations’ just before returning home from the military bases, which were the epicentres of the outbreaks of Spanish Flu in fact, so that many more would die in their home villages, towns and cities, principally the previously young and fit, in a plot not unlike that of the James Bond film ‘From Russia With Love’.
At least 80-90 million soldiers and civilians died in the WWII that the Jews also very heavily instigated, and the crafty manipulative Jews then of course promptly claimed that they themselves had in fact been the principal victims just in case anyone might point out that the Jews had just cost the lives of so many Gentiles.
Thus, no ‘reparations’ should be due to any Jews, in fact, quite the reverse, they should all be stripped of every last penny they have and made to do forced labour in colonies, just as they had many times millions more than their own number enslaved, often to the death, or just slaughtered in the wars they deliberately arranged for that purpose, as well as to ‘create false justification for the foundation of their terrorist stronghold, Israel, on the basis of the faked holocaust of 6 million Jews.
Think of the over 270 New York Jews who went to Russia with Lenin and Trotsky to organize the bloodthirsty Russian Jews into a vicious mob to bring about the terrorist slaughter misnomered as the 1917 Red Revolution, the Jewish Communists eventually killed 66 million Gentiles’ lives there, and the US Jews prevented General Chiang Kai Shek taking control of China after WWII, thus ensuring that the Jewish-created Communist party in China took hold of power instead to create a nation of total slaves.
Marx stated that his economic system could only succeed by the use of slavery. That is what Communism is, just as Capitalist usury, especially fractional reserve banking, is another Jewish form of slavery, effecting the ‘pincer movement’ of the Jews which afflicts humanity just as Adlof Hitler wrote. The Chinese Communism of Chairman Mao Tse Tung remained strongly influenced by Jews as it arranged the deaths of 100 million Chinese there.
This is the essential purpose of Jewish Communism;
“The chief mission of all other races and peoples, great and small, is to perish in the revolutionary HOLOCAUST” Words printed by the Jew Karl Marx, whose sick teachings Trotsky, Lenin et all followed.
It is we Gentiles who are all to be enslaved and then ultimately slaughtered to the last man, woman and child, that is precisely why the Jews are going hammer and tong to criminalize the slightest awareness of what the Jews are actually up to, calling it ‘antisemitism’, the vicious bastards mean to slaughter the lot of us.
As long as the gutless vast majority of humanity are prepared to turn a willfully blind eye, the Jewish plans to do just this will remain fully on track to complete success.
How many people realize the the UN-approved future implementation of Noahide Laws in all nations of the world is already being organized by the Jews who control the UN, and that those Jewish laws are the laws of a draconian Jewish world dictatorship intended to be enforced by controlled NATO and other forces (think of the mind-controlled ISIS and the like willing to blow themselves up and go to ‘heaven’, who are already working for Israel and the Jew-controlled UN, UK, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar).
Don’t doubt how NATO troops can be made to do that, you must realize the almost total control over the human mind that psychotronic manipulation can already achieve, the NATO troops and their associates will not hesitate in the slightest to carry out every order they are given when the time comes to fully implement the Noahide Laws.
One day, people are in any case going to have to stand up and simply be slaughtered, either in the coming arranged nuclear WWIII intended to wipe out most of those intended to die under the terms of the Noahide Laws, or be executed under the terms of the Noahide Laws after WWIII which state that members of all non-Jewish ‘idolatrous’ (all non-Jewish) religions are to be executed.
Or the Gentile peoples of the world could do something about it now and ban the Jewish terrorist ‘religion’ and ban all Jews from their lands, and of course get rid of the malevolent Jewish infiltrators in their governments who are presently suiciding all non-Jewish peoples of the world.
These Jews are even destroying the world itself already by such means as GMO, WI-FI, DU etc.
The Jewish Stuxnet virus which caused the Fukushima disaster has almost totally destroyed all forms of life in the Pacific Ocean so far, and will continue to manifest many times that amount of damage throughout the entire world indefinitely.
The Jewish religion seems almost like a suicide cult in any case, they are arranging the suicide of all Gentiles and that of all other forms of life in this world in any case, just as the terrorist Jewish Torah edict contained in Deuteronomy 20:16 commands,
“However, in the cities of the nations the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes.”
When you listen to the actual words of rabbis today, you will clearly understand that that command is not just referring to a few tribes and their cities a few thousand years ago, it is intended to be the method of operation throughout the entire world until all Gentiles are eventually totally exterminated, with a brief period of enslavement by various means beforehand, some of which we are already seeing in the form of Capitalism and Communist-type regimes.
“Happy will be the lost of Israel, whom the Holy One, blessed be He, has chosen from amongst the Goyim, of whom the Scriptures say: “Their work is but vanity, it is an illusion at which we must laugh; they will all perish when God visits them in His wrath.” At the moment when the Holy One, blessed be He, will exterminate all the Goyim of the world, Israel alone will subsist, even as it is written: “The Lord alone will appear great on that day!…”
Zohar, Vayshlah 177b
If we don’t legally stand up now together against these fully intended murderers and their murderous politicians who represent only the Jews with their 80% MP membership of ‘Friends of Israel’ groups in the UK, and vote better politicians into office in the UK and other nations that are similarly afflicted by Jewish infiltration, control and subversion, there won’t even be a planet left fit to live on, except for some weird Jewish type of being, whose insane belief system tells them that they will be given a new world to live on when all this is accomplished, a world where not a single Gentile will ever live.
If the Jews don’t intend all this stuff, then what the hell are they still calling themselves Jews for? They are bang at it, have no doubt. Any Jew who chooses to remain a Jew is bang at it, they can’t justifiably continue to say they don’t know what is contained in their own religion, there are quite a few of us trying to make fully sure that the Jews will not be able to continue to use that false excuse, because we will attempt to put the information from their own scriptures right in front of them through all forms of media available, and maybe a few Jews might even repent and reject their terrible criminal religion as not truly representing their own ultimate wishes. That is a far better chance than they intend to give to all Gentiles, as the Noahide Laws do not call for conversion of Gentiles to Judaism, merely for their extermination as ‘idolaters’ except for a small number to be held as slaves until their services too are no longer required, when AI DARPA humanoid robots can fully replace them, and that technology will soon be available within the next 20-25 years we are told by DARPA.
Many more people are still required to distribute this vital information, distribute the facts to all people as best you can by any means. Make sure the Jews know that the Gentiles know what is really contained in the edicts oif their so-called Jewish religion, and maybe this Jewish machine of hate can be brought to a halt.
#2 by 5 dancing shlomos on 05/02/2019 - 9:34
i want my money
money for nuthin’
and everything else for free
stealing the above from somebody
appropriate