The Scourge Of Anti-Shemitism Has Now Spread To China
RUSSIA INSIDER – All right-minded people will be saddened to learn that the growing scourge of anti-Semitism has now spread to China. One Jewish writer says:
I live in China, and in the last few weeks I’ve been alarmed at the amount of antisemitic propaganda being published by Baidu News. Baidu is China’s equivalent of Google, so it reaches a truly enormous readership, and is state owned.
He goes on to cite two reports, one of which essentially denies that the Holocaust happened, and claims that the number of Jews really killed numbered only in the “tens of thousands.” Another article claims, wait for it, that, “The Jews themselves have responsibility for the Holocaust for being too greedy and self-interested. The truth is that Hitler never slaughtered the Jews. Hitler broke the financial dragon egg in order to establish the values of labor. He did indeed shoot a few financial oligarchs, but did not massacre the Jews.” CONTINUE READING
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 05/02/2019, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by andy on 05/02/2019 - 9:34
interesting video that goes into the psyche of Israelis, a terrorist state ruled by terrorists.