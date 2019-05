Crescent And Cross Solidarity – Minister Farrakhan and Michael Hoffman Join Forces To Defend The Name Of Christ (PBUH)

ED-NOTE – Amazon, Facebook and Instagram have teamed up to try and silence Minister Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam’s groundbreaking work and contribution to the world of Academia, and so we decided to share again this excellent article by Michael Hoffman (March 2018). As the Jews are closing ranks and waging an all-out war against Gentiledom, the collaboration between Michael Hoffman and Minister Farrakhan should fill us with hope and shows those who have not yet opened up their eyes to who their enemies are (though they may think they already know…) that the strategy to adopt if we ever contemplate the idea of defeating the synagogue of Satan is what we have been preaching for 2 decades: A Crescent And Cross Alliance. It isn’t just the best strategy, it is the ONLY way forward. CONTINUE READING