Israel’s UN Ambassador waves a bible at the Security Council

MONDOWEISS – Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon is now claiming the bible as proof to Israel’s fundamental right to all of Palestine.
During his speech at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, Danon held up a bible at for all the ambassadors present to see and said, “This is our deed to our land.” Danon is claiming ownership to all of Palestine, which he calls “Eretz Yisrael” at a time when the international community is worried about Netanyahu realizing his recent election promise to annex the occupied West Bank.
Such a religious, literally biblical claim, coming from a supposedly secular representative of a supposedly secular democratic state, put forth to a serious political world assembly, may seem bizarre, to say the least. But it is actually not new, nor isolated to the Israeli political right, which Danon belongs to (Likud). On January 8th, 1937, the New York Timesreported how David Ben Gurion was claiming the bible as a kind of deed to the land, in his testimony to the British Royal Peel Commission:
“We are coming to our own country by our own right of historic connection with the land – a right prior to the [British] Mandate… As a matter of fact, the bible is our mandate”, Ben Gurion said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has also used the bible as a direct claim for all of Palestine. Her motto: “This land is ours. All of it is ours. We did not come here to apologize for that”. A couple of years ago she waved an empty book at Palestinian lawmakers in the Knesset, saying that it’s their empty history, and that they are “thieves of history” (stealing it from the Jews, as it were).
Danon at the UN:
From the book of Genesis; to the Jewish exodus from Egypt; to receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai; to the gates of Canaan; and to the realization of God’s covenant in the Holy Land of Israel; the Bible paints a consistent picture. The entire history of our people, and our connection to Eretz Yisrael, begins right here.