POLAND – CATHOLIC BISHOP BLAMES PEDOPHILE PRIESTS ON THE JEWS

JERUSALEM POST – Tarnow Bishop Andrzej Jez gave an Easter sermon in which he accused Jews of plotting a smear campaign against the Catholic Church, Kan reported on Thursday as Holocaust Memorial Day in Israel came to an end.

Citing an article published in 1937 and proven to be false, the Bishop claimed that during the 10th Zionist Congress of 1911, the “anonymous nation” decided its “natural enemy is the Catholic Church.”

He connected the recent scandals about child abuse in the Catholic Church to Jews that he claimed to have a plan to “slander them [Catholic priests]” and “provoke scandals about their private lives.”

Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich called on the church to “take care” of the problem and that the statement was “contrary to the Catholic faith of today,” Jewish Press reported.

According to a report released by the Catholic Church in Poland, 382 priests abused children between 1990 to 2018, the New York Times reported. Six hundred and twenty-five minors, mostly aged 15 or younger, were victims of sexual abuse.

“Tell us how they hurt those children, and how many times they were transferred to different parishes before you paid notice,” said Marek Lisinski from the action group “Don’t be afraid” which aids victims of sexual abuse by priests.

Archbishop Jozef Michalik suggested in 2012 that children lured priests and that feminists are to be blamed for the assaults clergymen committed.