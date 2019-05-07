Poland won’t pay WWII property compensation because Poles were greatest victims, prime minister says
JTA – Poland’s prime minister declared that his government will not pay compensation for property lost during World War II since, he said, Poles were the war’s major victim.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement on Saturday during a “patriotic picnic” in the town of Pultusk in central Poland.
“We were the most murdered victims here during the Second World War and we will never agree to any payments for anyone for this reason, any compensation,” Morawiecki said.
Polish authorities are in the process of restitution of the property of pre-war Jewish communities, returning Jewish cemeteries, synagogues and other buildings to Jewish communities. This process does not apply to private property. Individuals may apply for restitution of property or damages in Polish courts.
The current electoral campaign for European Parliament positions and the upcoming autumn elections for Polish parliament seats have returned the subject of restitution to the news.
On May 1, a march of nationalist organizations took place in Warsaw, where marchers expressed their opposition to restitution, pinning badges with crossed out number 447 to their clothes. “Law 447,” called Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today, or JUST, is an act approved by the U.S. Congress one year ago. It’s a push to ensure that people who survived World War II — or their heirs — receive compensation for their losses, if that has not already happened.
According to the law, the U.S. secretary of state is to prepare a progress report by this year on the situation of property left behind during the war in 46 countries, including Poland. The report is to show how a given country has resolved this issue.
During World War II, three million Polish Jews and nearly two million Polish citizens of other faiths were murdered.
#1 by ironoutlaw4c on 05/07/2019 - 9:34
Ummmmm, forgive me but, “Poles were the war’s major victims???” I mean, I know the Poles don’t like Russia but surely they can’t have already forgotten the, at least, 27,000,000 Soviets who died? It’s a wonder that other lot don’t claim 60,000,000, instead of “just” their fantasy 6 mil, so their “suffering” can outdo everybody else!
#2 by Drakoulas on 05/07/2019 - 9:34
Compensation should be paid to the Poles and Slovaks who suffered under oppressive, Jewish usury and interest rates of 43 and 1/2%, impossible to pay. No people suffered more, except perhaps the Palestinians by Zionist terrorists.
#3 by Paulo Henrique on 05/08/2019 - 9:34
Enougth of madness…
#4 by RENAM on 05/08/2019 - 9:34
I’m writing from Poland and my remarks>
– in KZ lagers located on Polish territory (in boundries after WWII) i.e. Sztutowo-Oświęcim/Brzezinka -Treblinka-Majdanek have been murdered not only ‘Polish’ Jews but also Jews from whole Europe>>Eichmann ‘job’. Some other-mostly rich Jews-escaped “happily’.
.
In the KZ lagers have been murdered 11 million PEOPLE – incl. 3 milliony Jews – not only “Polish Jews’. What about 8 million victims???
.
Nazi ‘law’ applied on Polish occupied territory vs Poles were the harshest one in whole Europe during WWII-death whole family in case when was found any help of Poles to a single Jew.
.
Up to now Poles not exploit term “holocaust industry’ as by Martin Finkelstein>>so they are ‘blamed’ by powerful Jewish lobby worldwide with a little help of US STATE DEPT=DEEP STATE>>CIA-MOSSAD so for time being and can say>
.
Polish underground AK army collected data on Jewish slaughter here during WWII and Jan Karski >>>https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Karski delivered the full-available then data – to UK (Churchill) -US (FD Roosevelt-SOTUS Judge Frankfurter) >>>https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Karski and what “allies’ did? NULL.
.
Thank you for your time and understanding.
.